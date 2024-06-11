The Big Picture Hasbro unveils figures of The Acolyte's secret character, Osha, in both modern and retro styles.

The Acolyte series follows a former Padawan investigating dark murders in the High Republic era - but the real evil is yet to be revealed.

Critics are praising The Acolyte as a compelling murder mystery that flips Star Wars storytelling on its head - watch new episodes every Tuesday on Disney+.

With the first two episodes of the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, now available on Disney+, Hasbro has unveiled the first figure of Amandla Stenberg's Osha Aniseya. If you're a fan of old-school action figures, Hasbro has you covered, too, with a set of 1977-style retro Acolyte figures. Both sets were revealed by Slashfilm.com.

The Black Series Osha Aniseya figure will be fully articulated and feature intricate, screen-accurate sculpting and paint detail. She will also come with a number of accessories, including a blaster, a shoulder bag, and her pocket-sized droid buddy Pip - who can indeed fit snugly into the figure's pocket. The Retro Collection set will include six figures sculpted and painted to resemble Kenner's original 1970s Star Wars figures. The set will include Osha, as well as her Jedi allies Yord Fondor, Jecki Lon, and Master Sol, plus her sinister twin sister Mae (the titular Acolyte) and the enigmatic Mother Aniseya, who has yet to appear on the series but will be played by Jodie Turner-Smith. The Jedi figures all come with their signature lightsabers and cloth robes, Mae comes with two daggers and a vinyl cloak, and Osha comes with a blaster and Pip. Both sets will be available this fall.

What Is 'The Acolyte' About?

Set a century before The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place in the High Republic time period, long before the rise of the Empire, where the galaxy is at peace and the Jedi are a potent force for good. However, something dark is brewing, as a masked assassin murders the Jedi Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in the show's opening minutes. The evidence all seems to point to ex-Jedi Padawan Osha (Stenberg), who has left the order to become a starship mechanic, but she has an alibi. She also has a long-thought-dead evil twin sister, Mae (also Stenberg), who appears to be the real culprit. Osha is joined by three Jedi allies, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), and Padawan learner Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) as they try and find out where Mae will strike next - and which Jedi she will kill. However, Mae is only an acolyte, and the real evil has yet to reveal itself.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Created by Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is Disney+'s first live-action Star Wars series of the year, and has been well-received; it is Disney+'s most-watched series premiere of the year. Critics are reacting well to it, including Collider's Maggie Lovitt, who called it "a compelling murder mystery" that "flips Star Wars storytelling on its head." New episodes will stream on Disney+ at 9 p.m. EST every Tuesday until July 16.

Both the Black Series Osha figure and the Acolyte Retro Collection set will be released this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for The Acolyte below.