Lucasfilm has officially lifted the curtain on one of their most mysterious projects, as the trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars prequel, The Acolyte, has finally been released. Disney+'s latest Star Wars series is a significant one for a variety of reasons. Primarily, that's due to The Acolyte being the first-ever live-action Star Wars show to take place in the High Republic era, which occurs several hundred years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. The High Republic is thought of as a time of peace and prosperity for the Jedi Order, but as The Acolyte will reveal, there is something dark and sinister lurking in the shadows of the galaxy.

The trailer gives us an exciting new look at The Acolyte, teasing this unique threat that the Jedi of the High Republic are bound to face. The show seems to be setting itself up as a sort of murder mystery series, where an aspiring Sith Acolyte is hunting and killing Jedi Knights across the galaxy. Who this individual is and what their intentions are still remain to be seen, but it's abundantly clear that this will be a dark mission filled with, as Saw Gerrara (Forest Whitaker) once said, "Lies and deceptions".

The trailer for The Acolyte sticks with Star Wars trailer tradition and keeps many of it's plot details and secrets hidden. That doesn't mean we still can't breakdown the trailer for any little hints and reference that are being set-up for this exciting new series.

'The Acolyte's Trailer Begins with Younglings in Training

The first thing The Acolyte shows off in its debut trailer is a group of Jedi younglings training in the ways of meditation. Their teacher is a Jedi Master Sol — a key character played by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Compared to other Star Wars trailers, this one for The Acolyte doesn't have too much in the way of Easter eggs. That said, it does appear that one of the younglings present is an Ardennian — the primate-like alien that we last saw with Rio Durant (Jon Favreau) in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Starting the trailer off with younglings also feels fitting given that the only other High Republic series we've gotten so far is the animated preschooler series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, follows a group of younglings as they learn about becoming a Jedi during their Order's golden age.

Martial Arts Combat Will Play a Big Role in 'The Acolyte's Fight Scenes

The trailer continues by teasing Amandla Stenberg as Mae — the mysterious masked figure hunting the Jedi and the presumed namesake for The Acolyte. As we'll soon learn, she is on a mission to assassinate several high-ranking Jedi. Her first target is Carrie-Anne Moss's character, Master Indara, and judging by the action setpiece that follows, it's abundantly clear why the star of The Matrix franchise was cast for the part. Where one probably expected the show to be nothing but lightsaber fights, the first action scene in the trailer shows off Indara using nothing but her hands and fists to defend herself from Mae's dagger. A refreshing change of pace for the franchise in terms of action, and one that seems to continue in a later confrontation between Mae and Master Sol.

Joonas Suotamo Returns to 'Star Wars' as a New Wookie Jedi

Despite taking place hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, there's always the potential that characters or actors from Star Wars history could make an appearance. Master Yoda in particular was alive during this era, so we can't rule out a potential Frank Oz cameo. Still, one person who we know is returning to the franchise for The Acolyte is Joonas Suotamo, who inherited the role of Chewbacca from the late great Peter Mayhew for the Sequel Trilogy. Suotamo won't be playing Chewbacca again, but rather an all-new Wookie Jedi named Master Kelnacca.

Dark Forces are Pulling the Strings in 'The Acolyte'

The title of "acolyte" implies that there is a teacher or master involved, and that could very well be the case in the new series. One scene in the trailer sees Mae go to a planet that looks very similar to the planet Ahch-To that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) lived on in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Last Jedi. There, she seems eager to meet-up with a shadowy figure in the distance, and there's a good chance that this is the true master she serves. It has been heavily speculated that the show, given The Acolyte's place in the Star Wars timeline, could introduce the origin story of a young Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) or perhaps his infamous teacher, Darth Plagueis the Wise.

'The Acolyte' Trailer Ends by Teasing a Lightsaber Duel

Hand-to-hand combat seems to have a big presence in the show, but you had better believe that there are still going to be plenty of lightsaber duels. One of these battles is teased at the very end of The Acolyte's trailer, where a potential Sith Lord (possibly Mae) is armed with a sinister red lightsaber before taking on about half a dozen Jedi head-on. With that many Force-users, we've never really seen a lightsaber duel on the scale before, so it's a pretty exciting development for Star Wars fans.

Other Characters Teased in the Trailer for 'The Acolyte'

Several other characters make brief appearances in The Acolyte's first trailer, the first being one that fans of the High Republic novels may recognize:

Russian Doll star Rebecca Henderson plays Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh — a fan-favorite and highly respected Jedi master who has a long history in existing High Republic lore.

star plays Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh — a fan-favorite and highly respected Jedi master who has a long history in existing High Republic lore. Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith plays Mother Aniseya — the leader of a coven of witches, setting up a potential connection to Magik and the Nightsisters.

star plays Mother Aniseya — the leader of a coven of witches, setting up a potential connection to Magik and the Nightsisters. Russian Doll star Charlie Barnett as Yord — a loyal and dedicated Jedi Knight.

star as Yord — a loyal and dedicated Jedi Knight. His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen as Jecki — Master Sol's padawan pupil

star as Jecki — Master Sol's padawan pupil The Good Place star Manny Jacinto as Qimir — a smuggler turned trader who gets embroiled in this new galactic conflict

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th, 2024. You can catch up on the Star Wars franchise now on Disney+.

