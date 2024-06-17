The Big Picture At Boston Fan Expo, Matt Lanter confirmed that he has not yet watched Ahsoka, the live-action Star Wars spin-off following The Clone Wars.

Lanter's good-natured response to Hayden Christensen's performance in Ahsoka was met with laughter from the audience.

Lanter expressed gratitude for the crossover between the animated and live-action portrayals of Anakin Skywalker.

During a lively Clone Wars panel at FanExpo in Boston, Collider's Maggie Lovitt had a light-hearted and engaging conversation with Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. A fan's question about Hayden Christensen's performance in the Ahsoka series led to some surprising and humorous revelations from Lanter, who may have his Star Wars credentials questioned by the more ardent members of the fanbase!

A fan asked Lanter how it felt to see Christensen basing his performance in Ahsoka on the animated version of Anakin from The Clone Wars, and whether Lanter had spoken to Christensen about it. Lanter responded with a grin:

"I'm sure he did a wonderful job. I haven't seen it yet. The biggest news of the convention! You know what, I keep wanting to watch it, but I really want to experience it. And my wife does too. And so, it's that thing where we both can't find the time where we're just like, ‘all right, I can do it.’ We want to experience it. So it hasn't happened yet. I've seen the memes, and plenty of people have been asking me about it. So I kind of know."

Lanter's good-natured admission had the audience laughing, as he continued to express his appreciation for the crossover between the animated series and live-action: "It's an honor for them to take some Clone Wars influence into live-action. I don't know what to say other than that. It's an honor, I think it's wonderful for the fans and for the fandom because it becomes more cohesive. And it really cements this season of Anakin’s life into what happens next."

Anakin Skywalker's Character Development is "Gratifying" to See, Says Matt Lanter

Reflecting on the character development, Lanter added:

"The first few seasons especially were very different than what we saw in the film. He's a hero. We heard he was a hero, we just didn't see it, but we see it like, oh, is that different? That's different. But no, he's just at a different season in his life. And so that's really gratifying to see."

The discussion highlighted the unique bond between the animated and live-action portrayals of Anakin Skywalker, and how the storytelling in The Clone Wars has influenced the broader Star Wars universe, while Lanter's playful and heartfelt responses underscored the joy and connection that both the actors and fans share in seeing these beloved characters evolve.

