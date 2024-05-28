Ever since her introduction to the Star Wars mythos in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, she's become a major favorite among the fanbase. While some were apprehensive at first for Anakin Skywalker to be given a padawan, she quickly became a character that would add so much to both the Star Wars universe and Anakin's character development that would lead him to where he ends up in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

As she would grow and develop as a character, audiences would come to learn that Ahsoka is, in fact, an incredibly wise character that Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi and even the likes of Luke Skywalker would come to learn a lot from. Her quotes throughout the Star Wars franchise collectively depict exactly why Ahsoka is such a great character.

10 "Sometimes the student guides the master."

The Book of Boba Fett, Season 1, "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger"

While The Book of Boba Fett wasn't particularly well received, fans can all agree that the final few episodes of the series were easily the highlight of the show because it reintroduced both Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill & Graham Hamilton) to audiences after the second season of The Mandalorian. Viewers would soon discover that Ahsoka is hanging around Luke while he attempts to build up his Jedi Academy.

While Ahsoka isn't a huge part of helping Luke grow his academy, she does impart some wisdom to him that she learned while training under his father. A huge thing she learned during her adventures during the clone wars was that sometimes the master isn't always right. Sometimes the master has a lot to learn from the student, as every person has something special to bring to the table of life and knowledge.

9 "Some leaders' strength is inspiring others."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 4, Episode 2, "Gungan Attack"

Being trained by one of the strongest Jedi of all time during the clone wars actually allowed Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) to learn that sometimes physical strength isn't the solution to every problem in someone's way, especially for leaders. A lot of characters in the Star Wars universe idealize physical strength, but through her master, she's learned that sometimes the best thing a leader can do is inspire others.

Whether it's inspiring others to be the best version of themselves, to be stronger or a better soldier. Ahsoka knows better than most what a good and strong leader looks like on both fronts and this knowledge caused her to become a leader in her own right with those surrounding her, as she took charge more often in the clone wars and then onward after she left the Jedi Order.

8 "Let's just say I didn't follow standard Jedi protocol."

Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 1, "Part One: Master and Apprentice"

Arguably the biggest turning point in Ahsoka's character arc up until this point is her leaving the Jedi order after being framed. Once she saw the way the Jedi treated her as a result, she left. This caused her disagreements with the Jedi code to finally reach their peak. This is where Ahsoka finally realized how inherently flawed the Jedi order was.

This line really sums up how far Ahsoka has come since the clone wars. She broke away from the flawed system that betrayed her and can now speak of it in such a casual manner that one would think it didn't affect her as much as it did. Her tenacity to move past trauma and struggle is admirable in so many ways. It allowed her to grow into one of the most well written characters in the franchise.

7 "Anger and frustration are quick to give power, but they also unbalance you."

Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 3, "Part Three: Time to Fly"

If there is anyone who knows the absolute power and danger of emotions like anger and frustration, it's Ahsoka. After losing her master, Anakin, to the dark side, she learned well and good the risk one takes when letting those negative emotions drive actions. When she takes the young Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) under her wing to help her hone her force and lightsaber abilities, she finds similar emotions lying within Sabine, who also seems to resort to anger when things get tough.

Ahsoka herself isn't a stranger to letting her emotions get the best of her, especially in the clone wars when she was growing up. Over the years, Ahsoka has learned that a true Jedi finds balance between both light and dark and to plunge too far into the dark would throw one way off balance.

6 "I go where I'm needed."

Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 1, "Part One: Master and Apprentice"

Ever since she left the Jedi order all the way back in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka has been a rogue agent of sorts. She no longer follows any kind of establishment and simply goes, as stated, where she's needed. This is part of what makes Ahsoka so interesting and likable.

Ahsoka isn't bound by any group or code, meaning when she arrives to kick butt or assist a friend, she's doing it because it's simply the right thing to do. Her responsibility is found within herself, not a book of morals. In a way, Ahsoka is the definition of a classical hero like Luke, who also did the right thing and refused the easy path. Because it was just the right thing to do. They're both what modern Jedi should be, and this line is a perfect representation of that.

5 "Sometimes even the right reasons have the wrong consequences."

Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 1, "Part One: Master and Apprentice"

The road to hell is often paved with good intentions. That's the moral of the conversation Ahsoka must have in the first episode of her Disney+ series regarding whether she should halt the training on Sabine Wren or not. She goes out of her way to note that, in a recent event, while Sabine had good intentions, they ultimately resulted in dire consequences. This causes Ahsoka to begin reconsidering her training of Sabine.

Due to her long history away from the Jedi order and time on her own, Ahsoka lacks the typical sanctimonious demeanor of most Jedi from the era she was trained in. This has resulted in her being quite conscious of her own decisions and restraining them until she can ensure she is making the right decision, so as to not make any sort of grave mistake.

4 "The politics of war are not as black and white as I once thought they were."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3, Episode 10, "Heroes on Both Sides"

What sets Ahsoka apart from the Jedi surrounding her back during the clone wars is her ability to see beyond the Republic's side of the war. After meeting some Separatist members and realizing that they're not inherently bad people. This allowed Ahsoka to understand something that a majority of characters in Star Wars: The Clone Wars: neither side of the conflict was neither fully good nor evil.

Ahsoka realizing this is part of what makes this show as incredible as it is. The themes and messages genuinely cover some incredibly deep truths about war and conflict. Ahsoka being the conduit for the audience to understand this gives her a line that almost perfectly sums up the thematic undertones throughout the entire series and one of the secrets as to why the Republic fell as hard as it did.

3 "I choose to live."

Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 5, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

The Ahsoka that audiences get reacquainted with at the beginning of Ahsoka is not the one they know and love. She's seemingly found herself in a bit of a rut ever since the end of the original trilogy. She's become quite the shell of who she once was and in order to face a new threat, she needs to get her head back in gear and can only do so through meeting the force ghost of her former master, Anakin Skywalker, in the World Between Worlds.

The hero goes through quite an experience in the World Between Worlds. She's sent back to her days in the clone wars, gets to speak with the Anakin she once knew and also must face a version of him that's already turned to the dark side. Through this experience, she manages to find a reason to find life paramount again. This turns her back into the classic lightsaber wielding hero viewers once knew.

2 "I am no Jedi."

Star Wars: Rebels Season 2, Episode 22, "Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 2"

What is easily one of Ahsoka's greatest and most profound moments as a character was when she had to ultimately face off with her former master turned evil overlord, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). The battle (both of skills and ideals) is intense, dramatic, emotional and a huge turning point for Ahsoka as a character. A turning point that would come to define her for the rest of her life.

What makes this line so impactful is how much it allows this entire scene to be parallel to the last time Anakin and Ahsoka saw each other. Ahsoka was leaving the Jedi order, and Anakin had one less person to keep him in check during his eventual downfall. The episode brings that moment full circle and Ahsoka gets to claim with confidence that she is no longer a Jedi after questioning for so long whether the Jedi journey was the right path.

1 "I won't leave you. Not this time."

Star Wars: Rebels Season 2, Episode 22, "Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 2"

Something Ahsoka has always held tremendous guilt for is her decision to leave Anakin behind when she justly left the Jedi order. She partially blames herself for Anakin's fall to the dark side, thinking maybe she would have been able to stop him or save him. She regrets it as no decision she's made in the franchise so far. So, when she is faced with her former master for the first time since then, she vows that she will not make the same mistake twice.

Ahsoka took this moment to finally make up for leaving Anakin all those years ago, and it goes to show just how incredible of a character she is. She's so committed to making up for her mistake that it almost kills her. In a situation where anyone would (and probably should) turn and run from Vader, she chooses to do what she truly thinks is right.

