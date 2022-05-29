"We can try to make that happen," said Dawson.

This weekend at Star Wars Celebration, fans got their first taste of the highly-anticipated live-action Ahsoka series, based on the Jedi character made popular by the animated series' Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Following Saturday's Mando+ panel on all things The Mandalorian, Collider's own Therese Lacson was able to speak with Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular Jedi, Ahsoka, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is set to bring to life Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist Sabine Wren. Sabine also features heavily in Star Wars: Rebels as part of the Ghost crew, using her knowledge as an explosives expert to take down the Empire.

During Celebration, fans got their first glimpse of the series, which also revealed appearances from fan-favorite Hera Syndulla, captain of the Ghost, last seen at the end of Rebels. The teaser shown during the Mando+ panel revealed a few shots of Dawson and Bordizzo in the series, and heavily hinted that the disappearance of Ezra Bridger will carry over from Rebels as a central plot point in Ahsoka. It was also announced that the series, which is currently in production, will arrive on Disney + sometime in 2023, following the return of The Mandalorian Season 3 in February of next year.

In chatting with Dawson and Bordizzo, Collider was able to get some fun details on which characters the pair would like to see Ahsoka and Sabine teaming up with in the future. Bordizzo also shared her thoughts on how she thinks audiences will receive the series, which we now know is filled with multiple fan-favorite characters. Check out our full interview with Dawson and Bordizzo down below.

Image via Disney+

COLLIDER: Who would you like to see your character working with?

DAWSON: Ventress. My other saber lady out there. Her and I have a very interesting history and it would be very, very cool.

BORDIZZO: Bo-Katan. I want Sabine and Bo-Katan to cross paths again, because they did in Rebels. So, there’s a really interesting relationship that could happen there.

DAWSON: I’m alright with that. I mean, I wouldn’t have met Grogu if it wasn’t for her. I think that would be amazing, we can try to make that happen.

COLLIDER: What are you most excited about for the show?

BORDIZZO: The show is so for the fans. Everything in it is for the fans. They are going to be really happy.

Ahsoka is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and be sure to check out our other coverage from Star Wars Celebration.

