Star Wars has been absent from the big screen for more than five years now, but that hasn’t stopped Lucasfilm from pumping out content on Disney+, some of which has been received better than others. One of the more beloved shows to come from the Star Wars Disney+ era is Ahsoka, which brought so many fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: Rebels into live-action for the first time, like Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and not least of all, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Hot Toys has celebrated Sabine’s live-action debut in Ahsoka by dropping a new figure based on Bordizzo’s appearance in the show, even including a green lightsaber to go along with the late-season reveal that she is indeed Force-sensitive.

This is far from the first time Hot Toys has teamed up with Star Wars for new figures. Just recently, the studios unveiled two new figures of Clone Commander Wolffe and a trooper from the 104th battalion from another popular animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which followed the reveal of a new Plo Koon figure, who was the primary leaders of the 104th division and who Commander Wolffe received most of his orders from. Hot Toys has also ventured into the world of Star Wars gaming twice recently: once for a new Starkiller figure based on his appearance in the popular Force Unleashed video game series, and another for a figure of the Purge Trooper Commander, one of the more formidable foes Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) faces on his journey to take down the Empire in the Star Wars Jedi series.

What Do We Know About ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2?

Very little is known at this time about the second season of Ahsoka, but Bordizzo did confirm earlier this year that there were plans to begin filming sometime in 2025, which is far from concrete and certainly disappointing for those anxiously anticipating another chapter in Ahsoka’s story. If Ahsoka Season 2 doesn’t begin filming until the middle of 2025 like Bordizzo is expecting, it likely won’t be released until 2026 at the earliest. Star Wars also has to factor in the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, as well as Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie, both of which will certainly play major parts in the MandoVerse in which Ahsoka takes place.

The new Sabine Wren figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the new collectible above and watch the first season of Ahsoka on Disney+.

