It's no secret that 1977's Star Wars was inspired by an amalgamation of details from real-life wars in order to ground the space epic with a sense of reality. The Empire colonizes planets just as many imperial nations have done over the centuries. The Rebellion was inspired by the guerrilla-style resistance fighters who opposed such empires. Even the stormtroopers are named after the German Army's specialist infantry soldiers. George Lucas himself told AMC, "The irony is that [...] the little guys won. The highly technical empire — the English Empire [during the American Revolution], the American Empire [during the Vietnam War] — lost. That was the whole point."

As a result of these timeless universal themes, unrelated to any one specific nation, Star Wars has become such a prevalent part of the zeitgeist of the world that not only has it drawn from history, it's even begun to influence it. The first successfully launched space rocket sent by SpaceX was named Falcon 1 after Star Wars' Millennium Falcon. The 2001 census in England and Wales saw almost 0.8% of their populations identifying their religion as Jedi, surpassing Sikhism, Judaism, and Buddhism and making it their countries' fourth-largest religion. Even as early as the 1980s, the world saw the power of Star Wars' cultural influence when U.S. President Ronald Reagan initiated an anti-ballistic missile program designed to shoot down nuclear missiles in space. The program was dubbed "Star Wars."

Star Wars' impact was so immediate in fact, that even during its filming, before anyone had even heard of it, it very potentially could have indirectly caused an international issue in North Africa.

Did Filming 'Star Wars' Almost Cause a Tunisia-Algeria Conflict?

It's hard to recall a time before wookies, X-wings and lightsabers were household terms, recognized by all. During the filming of the original Star Wars, however, this lack of familiarity with the fictional characters and technology caused a stir between the two bordering nations. The Tatooine sequences in 1977's Star Wars were shot in Tunisia, near the Algerian border. During the production of the Jawa scenes, the large Sandcrawler vehicle was brought in. It was an enormous set that cost £54,850 or $128,000, and its tread systems were based on NASA-designed vehicles, according to J.W. Rinzler's book The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film. "Because it was placed on the Tunisia-Algeria border, and because Tunisian military trucks were being used by production, the Algerian government registered official concern about what they perceived as a massive military mobilization on their border."

"It’s true about the border,” Lucas confirmed, as quoted in the book. “They had to come and inspect the Sandcrawler to verify that it was not a secret weapon.” Although the misunderstanding was over soon enough, and the production's willingness to welcome the foreign officials to investigate helped speed the process, the possible alternatives could very well have been disastrous. The story has since been lionized online, with several sources mistakenly claiming Lybian dictator Mu’ammar Al-Gaddafi was the suspicious neighbor, as opposed to Algeria, but according to official sources, there was never a real threat of war. The Algerian government merely registered "official concern." But why let the truth get in the way of a good story? After all, the political landscape of Tunisia was experiencing an interesting period at the time, and without the production's transparency, things may well have escalated somewhat.

What Were the Politics Between Tunisia & Algeria Like During 'Star Wars' Filming?

Throughout the 1970s, Tunisia's economy was expanding rapidly. Tourism in the country was thriving in no small part due to foreign corporate investments like American film production. That didn't mean its politics wouldn't eventually get in the way, however, as in 1975, President Habib Bourguiba was declared 'President For Life' and became the focus of a personality cult. Later in the '80s, the Italian Secret Service organized a coup to replace Bourguiba, who was seen as too authoritarian by some at the time, after his threat to execute the suspects of an attempted government overthrow. Had he done so, it would likely have had a negative impact on Tunisia's neighboring countries, including Algeria. In 1984, Italy was warned by the Algerian president that Algeria was ready to invade a region of Tunisia if Bourguiba wasn't able to guarantee Tunisian stability. For two years, Italian and Algerian Secret Services collaborated to avoid Tunisia's destabilization spilling over in Algeria.

Today, Tunisia and Algeria share a strong familial bond, with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune stating during his 2021 Tunisia visit that “Tunisia is an extension of Algeria and Algeria is also an extension of Tunisia.” Given their shared history over thousands of years, the two nations support one another, even adorning the streets with half-Algerian half-Tunisian flags in solidarity. The threats that once might have forced these two nations into conflict in the '70s and '80s are behind them, but to imagine now-iconic Star Wars props and set-builds being at the center of a different eventuality is quite the bizarre scenario!

The 'Star Wars' Set Situation Was Like Something Out of 'Argo'

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

Some might think this story reminds them of something they saw in the movies (besides Star Wars!). In 1979, two years after Star Wars first hit theaters, the Iranian Revolution was underway to overthrow Mohammad Reza Shah, a dictator put in place by Western powers. When President Jimmy Carter offered the Shah asylum in the U.S. for his cancer treatment, Iran responded by storming the Tehran U.S. Embassy. Six Americans from the Embassy managed to avoid capture with the help of Canadian Ambassador Ken Taylor, but in order to extract the Americans from Iran, CIA Agent Tony Mendez devised a plan to pose himself and the six trapped Americans as a Canadian film crew, visiting Iran to scout exotic locations for their Star Wars-inspired Sci-Fi movie. These events were adapted into the 2012 film Argo which was directed by and starred Ben Affleck. Argo won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2013.

In a way, the events of Star Wars' Tunisia-Algeria situation were the opposite of Argo, in that everything was above-board and transparency was the solution, rather than secrecy and lies. However, everyone knows Hollywood loves a story about Hollywood's power to change the world, and there's nobody better at dramatizing tension than filmmakers, even if the tension only lasted for a moment in real life. Could there be a Best Picture Oscar-winning film to be made out of this true story one day? If so, just be sure to inform local and surrounding governments of the production and its specific props first!