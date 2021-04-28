Matt Lanter, Anakin Skywalker’s voice in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels series, says he’s not done with the character, and that we should expect to see him in a future Lucasfilm Animation project. The actor teased his comeback in an interview for Entertainment Weekly while letting us know he’s not allowed to discuss any specific Star Wars project, but reassuring that something is coming.

Lanter said: “There's some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I've been a part of some things I can't talk about yet. You'll see Anakin again." Lanter doesn’t go into details of which series will bring Anakin Skywalker back, so there’s a possibility Lanter is involved in an unannounced animation project. However, considering the recent expansion of the Star Wars universe on Disney+, two animation projects could bring Anakin Skywalker back this year.

Darth Vader can play some part in the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a series placed after the Clone Wars, following a group of faulty clone troopers that are hunted by the Empire. The trailer for The Bad Batch doesn’t tease Darth Vader, but General Tarkin is confirmed to be a part of the show, opening the possibility of other big imperial figures showing up.

Lanter could also come back as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming animated anthology of anime-inspired shorts. Visions will feature short films from various Japanese animation studios, with a different cultural perspective of the Star Wars mythos. At least a couple of these shorts are expected to feature Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, meaning Lanter could also return to this show.

The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, internationally known as Star Wars Day. Visions still don’t have a set release date, but the show is expected to come to Disney+ in 2021. As for Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen’s version of the character will also come back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the live-action series set to release in 2022.

