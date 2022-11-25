Out of all the Star Wars shows that came out on Disney+ in 2022, the biggest surprise was none other than Andor. This series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as he goes from someone who just wants to stay out of trouble to a full-fledged member of the Rebel Alliance. Many critics have praised Andor for being the most mature and thematically rich Star Wars show to date. Thankfully, Disney renewed Andor for a second and final season prior to the first season's release. Therefore, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will tell you everything we know so far about Andor Season 2.

When and Where Will Andor Be Released?

It's a given that the second season of Andor will premiere on Disney+ but how it'll premiere is still up in the air. The first three episodes of Season 1 were released on the same day before each new episode was dropped every week, so Season 2 could follow the same release strategy. Of course, Disney+ could simply just release one new episode of Andor per week, but we'll just have to wait and see. As for when Season 2 will premiere, Disney has not yet given a release date, but the show is likely to return in 2024 for reasons we'll get into later. We will update this page when more information about the release date comes out.

Is There a Trailer for Andor Season 2?

Disney has not yet released a trailer for Andor Season 2, but we'll update this page once a trailer is released.

How Many Episodes Are in Andor Season 2?

Just like the first season, Andor Season 2 will consist of twelve episodes. The first season had episode lengths that varied from 38 minutes to 57 minutes, and Season 2 will likely follow suit.

Who Is Making Andor Season 2?

Tony Gilroy serves as a writer, showrunner, and executive producer on this new season of Andor. Gilroy is best known for writing Michael Clayton, the first four Bourne movies, and Rogue One. Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon also return to write Season 2 along with the addition of Tom Bissell (The Mosquito Coast). The full list of executive producers has not yet been confirmed. Still, all the other executive producers from the first season including Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Diego Luna, and Sanne Wohlenberg will most likely return for the second season.

As for directors, Season 2 will feature an entirely new lineup that consists of Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (True Detective), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range). Kleiman will direct the first three and last three episodes of the season while Metz and Ruizpalacios will each direct three episodes of their own.

Who's In the Cast of Andor Season 2?

In addition to Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård will also return as rebel leader Luthen Rael in Season 2 of Andor. No other actors from Season 1 have yet to be confirmed for Season 2, but those who are likely to return include Kyle Soller as civil servant Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Cassian's friend Bix Caleen, Genevieve O'Reilly as Imperial senator and secret Rebel leader Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) supervisor Deedra Meero, Faye Marsay as rebel operative Vel Sartha, Varada Sethu as Vel's friend Cinta Kaz, Elizabeth Dulau as Luthen's assistant Kleya Marki, Duncan Pow as Cassian's other friend Ruescott Melshi, Forest Whitaker as militant insurgent Saw Gerrera, and Ben Chapman as the voice of Cassian's salvage assist droid B2EMO.

An actor from Rogue One who did not appear in the first season of Andor but could still appear in the second is Alan Tudyk as the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2S0. Tudyk confirmed in 2021 that he would not appear in Season 1, but Tony Gilroy told him that his character will appear "later on" in the series.

When and Where Is Andor Season 2 Being Filmed?

Andor Season 2 began filming in London on November 21, 2022, and is expected to wrap filming sometime in August 2023. Season 1 marks one of the few times a live-action Star Wars show has filmed in mostly real locations and practical sets as opposed to filming on the Volume soundstage, so Season 2 will most likely do the same. Click here to learn more about Season 2's lengthy production schedule.

What Is Andor Season 2 About?

While there is currently no official plot synopsis for Andor Season 2, it will most likely follow Cassian as he continues to become a key member of the Rebel Alliance while the individual cells that make up this alliance work together more. Even though the first season of Andor takes place in 5 BBY (five years before the Battle of Yavin) and over the course of a year, Tony Gilroy explained that Season 2 is made up of three-episode arcs known as "blocks" and that each block takes place over a year (four years in total) with the last one leading into the events of Rogue One. Here's what writer Beau Willimon had to say about this structure:

"Season 2 Is covering four years in the same amount of time that we covered one. So there's an acceleration. So you have all this knowledge of the characters, and the world, and momentum. And Tony's always had a long-game picture of how we get to the fifth year in terms of the story of Cassian Andor, but now you're dealing with this fresh new challenge in a wonderful way of this acceleration of story, and of evolution over time, which is I think really exciting. That's about as much as we could probably say about Season 2."

Gilroy also confirmed that Yavin 4 will be one of the locations in Season 2. He didn't say how the planet will factor into this new season, but many Star Wars fans will know Yavin as the home base for the Rebel Alliance in Episode IV: A New Hope. Yavin 4 also made an appearance in Rogue One. Since Cassian was seen on Yavin in the latter, maybe that's one place in Andor Season 2 where he'll accept missions as the Rebellion becomes more unified.