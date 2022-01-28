Everyone's favorite golden droid looks like he's ready to step back on-screen in the Star Wars universe. Anthony Daniels, the legendary actor behind C-3PO, revealed he would be reprising his iconic role in a new Instagram post which shows him clad in full mo-cap garb for a new project. Daniels has played the protocol droid for over 45 years now, appearing in nearly every live-action theatrical film in the franchise, and is now adding another project to his long resume.

The post shows Daniels at Ealing Studios in West London, but he offers us little more than the fact that his new-and-improved mo-cap suit fits and that he is indeed playing C-3PO. Given the slate of upcoming Star Wars projects, Occam's Razor would say he's there to do work for Star Wars: A Droid Story, an animated Disney+ special featuring the golden droid paired with his dear friend R2-D2 to guide a new hero along their quest. The special was announced in late 2020 from Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic, but we've so far been kept in the dark about the cast, the greater overall plot, and just about everything involving the droid-centric tale.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy previously released a brief statement on the show's production:

As Lucasfilm continues to develop new stories, the intersection of animation and visual effects offers new opportunities to explore. Lucasfilm Animation will be teaming up with Lucasfilm's visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special Star Wars adventure for Disney+, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO.

At this point, it's hard to imagine anyone but Daniels playing C-3PO. Whenever a project comes up, from a video game to a theme park attraction to not one, but two Star Wars holiday specials, Daniels is first in line to offer up his services for the good of the galaxy. He's even taken the beloved droid on Sesame Street and to the 2016 Oscars. Daniels spoke to Collider back in 2020 about playing the character, speaking to how he acts as "the guardian of who he is," and how he wants nothing more than to see the droid he's spent most of his life playing done right on-screen.

Whatever project it may be, C-3PO is always in good hands with Daniels. Check out the post below to see the legend in his sleek new mo-cap threads.

