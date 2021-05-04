The latest adventure in the Star Wars universe is coming to Disney+ today, as Star Wars: The Bad Batch is premiering its first season Friday, May 4, or what has come to be known as Star Wars Day in the franchise. In celebration of May the 4th, Hasbro is unveiling some very timely Star Wars: The Black Series items during its livestream, and Collider has your exclusive look at two new figures inspired by characters featured in The Bad Batch!

Detailed to look like the Imperial Clone Shock Trooper as well as the character of Vice Admiral Rampart, two characters who will feature in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, these new 6-inch figures feature premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Fans and collectors will be able to display these fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The Shock Trooper comes with figure and one accessory, while Rampart comes with figure and two accessories.

Image via Hasbro

Fans will be able to purchase the Imperial Clone Stock Trooper figure as well as the Vice Admiral Rampart figure in-stores or online beginning in fall 2021, although you can preorder as early as May 5 exclusively at Walmart. Both figures are intended for ages 14 and up.

The Bad Batch follows a group of elite and experimental clones as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of this unique squad, who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

These new Black Series figures will be available for preorder at Walmart beginning May 5 at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, The Bad Batch will premiere May 4 on Disney+ with a 70-minute special episode. After that, new episodes will release every Friday starting May 7. Check out some exclusive images below:

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

