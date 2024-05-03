The Big Picture Crosshair's character development is the most significant in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, showcasing a journey of redemption and growth.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes the entire squad on a dangerous adventure as Clone Force 99 (Dee Bradley Baker) meets and protects Omega (Michelle Ang). But only one member of the team undergoes a harrowing journey of personal development: Crosshair. As the story shows the fallout from the Empire's creation, Crosshair takes a different path than the other members of the Bad Batch. The character went from brother to enemy to Omega's greatest ally as he progressed through the series, giving him the most development as he acknowledges his mistakes and works to redeem himself. Though she spends the least time with Crosshair, Omega becomes close to him as they develop a unique and heartwarming relationship in Season 3. Omega determinedly tries to save him, and Crosshair somewhat begrudgingly grows close to the child.

The series gave Crosshair several stand-alone episodes, which were highlights of the series, exposing the mistreatment of clones under the Empire's regime. And even the series finale included significant moments for him, highlighting his importance to the story. Because of her independence, Omega mostly escapes on her own in the finale, and though the whole team comes to save her, Crosshair plays the biggest role of the clones. Crosshair is forced to face trauma, loss, and abuse. As he confronts his mistakes and the horrors he endures, he never hesitates in his mission to protect Omega. The Bad Batch is a story about clones, but Crosshair plays the most critical role of them all.

Crosshair Had the Most Development in 'The Bad Batch'

Though the story follows the entire squad, Crosshair shows the most growth throughout the series. This is, in part, because there was more for him to learn. In the beginning, Crosshair chooses the Empire, siding with the new government over his brothers and chasing Omega and the rest of the Bad Batch to follow orders. Because the first makes a poor decision about where to place his loyalties, Crosshair has a long journey where he learns about loyalty, cruelty, and family. While the show includes several filler episodes as the Bad Batch accomplishes secondary missions, Croshair's story is consistently focused as it forces him to grow.

Through the harsh treatment he receives from the Empire, Crossair begins to question the orders, and his devotion wavers, especially after Mayday dies because of Imperial mismanagement. Through this emotional journey, Crosshair reevaluates all his past choices and changes sides, killing an Imperial officer and actively trying to save his former squad with a coded message when he learns of Hemlock's (Jimmi Simpson) plans to capture Omega. This change is pivotal in Crosshair's story, occurring midway through the show as the culmination of everything he endures, but it is not the end of his development. His reunion with the Bad Batch forces Crosshair to acknowledge his mistakes. Though he and Hunter initially fight, Crosshair proves himself to the brothers he once betrayed, demonstrating how far he has come in the three seasons.

As a prisoner on Tantiss, Crosshair endures Hemlock's experimentation, becoming the only one to resist his conditioning and survive. However, this abuse creates a block, limiting the sniper abilities he defines himself by and forcing him to use other skills. As Crosshair rejoins the Bad Batch, he cannot rely on his shooting anymore, giving him a great fight with the shadow agent in Season 3, Episode 7. Crosshair suffers more than the other members of the Bad Batch. While they all experience emotional trauma from the Empire that destroys their home planet and kills Tech, Crosshair is tortured at the hands of Hemlock, stripped of his talent, and even loses a hand. These formative experiences make him a different character. While in Season 1, he focuses on saving himself, in the finale, he states his intention to sacrifice himself to prevent Hunter and Wrecker from dying. The hard lessons he learns and his new devotion to his squad are proof of Crosshair's growth, which no other character experiences.

Crosshair Has the Best Relationship with Omega

While The Bad Batch is a story about clones, Omega is the centerpiece. As the catalyst for the action and constantly in danger, Omega's relationship with each character is defining. So the connection she and Crosshair develop in Season 3 makes him incredibly important. As a fellow prisoner, Omega is determined to save Crosshair despite his apathy. Her breakout gives Crosshair hope, and as they escape together, Omega's courage and persistence earn his respect. During their travels, Crosshair becomes fond of her. Confiding about his tremor, Omega helps him test and shows him kindness before Hunter is willing to forgive. As the only two in the Bad Batch held captive on Tantiss, these bond over their shared trauma, becoming a good pair. While many members of the Bad Batch treat Omega like a child, Crosshair respects her choices, allowing her to make the call to give herself up despite the danger.

Because of the deep connection they share, it's no surprise that Crosshair is as determined to rescue her as anyone else. Though they have been looking for Tantiss since he rejoined the team, Crosshair had no information on how to get there. Yet, once Omega is captured, he reveals that he knows someone who might. Crosshair never mentioned this before, admitting that he left out the information because he never wanted to return to Tantiss. But for Omega, he storms the facility without hesitation. Crosshair's unlikely friendship with Omega brings out the best in both characters and makes him even more significant to the story.

'The Bad Batch' Series Finale Highlights Crosshair

Crosshair shines throughout the series, especially as his redemption arc reaches a peak in Season 3, but the series finale, "The Cavalry Has Arrived," highlights him specifically. This episode depicts his dreaded return to Tantiss, already demonstrating his connection to Omega in the premise. Yet it also highlights his relationship with the rest of the Bad Batch. Crosshair, normally pragmatic to a fault, expresses concern for the injured Wrecker and tries to convince his brothers to let him go in alone, expecting to die and reaching for a chance to save them.

The finale completes Crosshair's character arc as he rescues Omega. Not only is he forced to confront his memories of Tantiss, but Crosshair must overcome his mental block and shoot a small target to save Omega from Hemlock. Despite his fears, Crosshair succeeds, and once she is safe, Omega rushes to embrace him first. The finale gives Crosshair these pivotal moments as an example of his growth and significance to Omega and the rest of the team, showing that among all the clones in the series, Crosshair was the most important.

