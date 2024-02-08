The Big Picture The new clip from the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch shows Omega attempting to rescue Crosshair, but he doesn't want to be saved.

The upcoming season will serve as the show's final installment, revealing the fate of the rebellious group of clones.

Asajj Ventress will return in the new episodes, clashing against the team led by Hunter as they decide their future.

Rotten Tomatoes has just released the first clip from the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the animated series that follows a rogue group of clones as they make their way across the galaxy far, far away immediately following the birth of the Empire. Omega's (Michelle Ang) journey continues as she tries to find her place in the world alongside her family. Ever since the titular squadron took her out of Kamino, the young girl has only grown more attached to her brothers, and now it's time for her to rescue one of them. However, she'll soon learn that perhaps Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) doesn't want to be rescued.

The new clip from Star Wars: The Bad Batch shows Omega sneaking into the section of the Imperial facility where Crosshair is held as a prisoner, convinced that she can get him out. Unfortunately, Crosshair doesn't look happy to see her, asking Omega to get away from his cell before things get worse for both of them. The clip comes to an end with Omega disappointed because she won't be able to bring Crosshair home. Baker, who voiced a wide variety of clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has been in charge of voicing every member of the Bad Batch since the characters were introduced.

The Bad Batch members were introduced during an episode of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, before headlining their own animated series on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has featured appearances from recognizable characters from different corners of the galaxy, including Saw Guerrera (Andrew Kishino), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The show created by Dave Filoni allows the team to cross paths with beloved characters from the franchise, as they try to make the galaxy a better place while running away from the Empire.

The End of the Road for The Bad Batch

The upcoming season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will serve as the show's final installment, revealing the fate of the rebellious group of clones. Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), the beloved antagonist from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will be returning in the new episodes of The Bad Batch, clashing against the team led by Hunter. As the series finale draws closer, the team will have to decide what they want out of their future, after Tech was lost during the final episodes of the previous season. Some of the bravest heroes the galaxy far, far away has ever seen will return to Disney+ one last time, in a final season that will use a weekly release model.

You can check out the new clip from the third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch below, before the series returns to Disney+ on February 21:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

