‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Animated Series Coming to Disney+

Today, Disney+ announced that the streaming service has ordered its next animated series from Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. And we couldn’t be happier! We praised everything “Bad Batch” in our Saturday Mourning Cartoons episode, in which I and regular Collider contributor Rafael Motamayor talked about the title team and how we’d love to see much more of their adventures. Looks like our wish has been granted.

Dave Filoni will return to executive produce the new series alongside some familiar names and faces from both the franchise’s recent animated series and the live-action The Mandalorian. As for The Bad Batch itself, “the series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which now arrives after the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2021. Here’s what Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, had to say about it:

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Filoni, Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett pulling additional duties as head writer.