Why have one Star Wars show when you can have 10? But in this case, the below trailer for The Bad Batch, one of the many upcoming spinoffs planned for Disney+ should make a lot of fans happy.

The Bad Batch continues the story of the Clone Wars squad which was a key part of the galaxy-changing conflict. As the dawn of the empire looms on the horizon, these unique clones will go on their own adventures — as described by Disney:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. This animated series will arrive exclusively on Disney+.

Dave Filoni returns to executive produce the series (can't wait to find out how many ways he can squeze in Mandalorian crossovers).

In addition, the show's executive producers include Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett pulling additional duties as head writer.

Watch the new trailer below. For more, here are all the Star Wars series in development for Disney+.

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney+ Says 10 New Star Wars Series and 10 New Marvel Shows Are Coming Soon Wait until you hear how many Disney and Pixar movies and shows are coming to the streamer.