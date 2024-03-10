The Big Picture Star Wars has been altered with beer ads in a 2003 Chilean TV cut, showcasing iconic characters enjoying a cold one.

The seamless integration of beer commercials into the Original Trilogy led to a unique, humorous, and innovative viewing experience.

While this advertising technique might not be common, it provided a fun twist on a timeless classic, even though Lucasfilm took action.

Few things are as embedded in our shared cultural consciousness as Star Wars. Sure, it's a sprawling franchise with huge deep-cut pockets that only the hardcore fans are familiar with, but the main saga is about as well-known as anything gets. Find someone who hasn't heard the quote "I am your father," someone who doesn't know about Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) blowing up the Death Star, or anyone who hasn't seen at least one lightsaber fight. There are just some things in life that are constant — air, water, Taco Bell, and Star Wars. We can't live without certain things.

It's always fun when somebody tries to re-frame the way that we see or think about pop culture cornerstones. New cuts of films, fan theories, and more of the like are fascinating windows into alternate versions of our favorite stories! Star Wars, in particular, has just gotten better than ever. A couple of clips have recently gone viral from a 2003 Chilean TV cut of the Original Trilogy. So that the flow of the movie wouldn't be broken up, commercials were stitched into the three films — beer ads, in particular. Yeah, this means we now have a cut of Star Wars in which Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) serves Luke a cerveza, among many other changes. It didn't take long for Lucasfilm to find out about these alterations, take action, and attempt to have the commercials removed. Whether or not one considers this a successful practice, it's hard to deny how funny and innovative this unofficial cut is.

'Star Wars' Should Not Have Earthly Things In It... Except for Beer

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

Despite taking place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars is obviously about as removed from reality as you get. Sure, there are humans running around on various planets with some similarities to our own, but otherwise, it is out there and entirely fictional. One of the things that makes the more recent movies and TV shows so strange is that they incorporate all kinds of contemporary elements into Star Wars. People talk and joke like they're in the 21st Century, wear some pretty modern clothing, and there's even in-universe rock music now. It all just feels so unnatural. There's so much potential within Star Wars for creation that it feels wrong to dump much of our world into it at all. All of that to say, one thing George Lucas's series could use more of is beer.

If you had to ask anyone who is the most likely Jedi, space pirate, or Sith Lord to wind down with a cold one, most people's first guess would probably not be Obi-Wan. Well, most people would be wrong. Based on this 2003 cut, apparently, many people in Star Wars actually enjoy a nice cold beer! Kenobi is chief among them, but Luke partakes, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) longs for a beverage, and even the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) could use a nice Cerveza Cristal (the beer brand being advertised). We should never have doubted them in the first place. Everyone in the galaxy can hang!

Why Were Beer Commercials Inserted Into the Original Trilogy?

Close

But wait, why in the world are Star Wars characters suddenly busting out beers and uncovering ice chests in places they weren't before? In short, this was a move on the part of the Chilean broadcaster Channel 13. The Original Trilogy had never aired on TV in their country until 2003, so it was a big deal once they finally did. In order to avoid breaking the flow of the story, commercials were cut into the actual movies themselves. The effect is honestly seamless. If you're going to do this kind of thing, then this is how you do it! Even the film stock the commercials were shot on is incredibly similar to the one used in those movies. Every now and then, the hand reaching for a beer is so obviously not that of the character they just cut from, but it doesn't matter. It's always hilarious!

The most popular example of these scenes is in Star Wars: Episode IV - New Hope, when Obi-Wan gives Luke his father's lightsaber. Obi-Wan walks across the room, and instead of opening up a chest and pulling out Anakin's lightsaber, a close-up reveals that he pops open an ice-filled cooler, budding with Cerveza Cristals. This is all celebratorily soundtracked by a brief jingle that swells in the background with a man singing "Cerveza Cristal!" It's the most beautiful sound that you'll ever hear.

Other instances see Obi-Wan sneaking around the Death Star and about to shut down its tractor beam, only to grab a beverage instead. We also see Obi-Wan grabbing one from up his sleeve while Luke trains aboard the Millennium Falcon. In Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo slices open a tauntaun, only for a couple of Cerveza Cristals to fall out. Later in that film, Luke pauses his training on Dagobah to stop by a tree and grab a beer off one of its branches. Finally, in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, as the Emperor tries to seduce Luke toward the Dark Side, he sits upon his throne, reaches his hand out, and Force-pulls a Cerveza Cristal into his hand. The magic of movies and advertising melded into one!

Why Has This Approach to Advertising Not Been Used More Often?

Image via Lucasfilm

It makes you wonder why this sort of avant-garde approach to broadcasting movies and advertising isn't implemented more often. Apparently, Chile continued with this strategy when broadcasting movies like Gladiator and American Beauty but hasn't made this as regular of a practice as they could have. Obviously, some movies can't have a beer ad pop up in the middle of things. Star Wars is well-known, doesn't have a socially sensitive story, isn't a tearjerker — you get the idea. These commercials are best placed into a movie like this. It does take you out of the magic of this galaxy, but at least it isn't tonally inappropriate or offensive to the subject at hand. You couldn't drop something like this into the middle of a dour historical drama or a terrifying horror ride.

Obviously, the biggest element holding this back from being a more prominent practice is that most audiences want to watch the movie unaltered, and most importantly, artists wouldn't want their films cut up this way. Lucasfilm definitely didn't! They found that this advertising technique suggested a partnership between Lucas and Cerveza Cristal, which was obviously not the case. In 2004, the iconic filmmaker went to the Chilean Council for Self-Regulation and Advertising Ethics, who sided with him on the issue, forbidding these commercials from continuing to air during Star Wars. That didn't stop these ads from taking the top award at the 2004 Cannes International Advertising Festival, where they were regarded as a genius ad campaign.

Thanks to these ads, you'll probably never see the Original Trilogy the same way again. George Lucas might not have been happy about these edits, but they've clearly brought some joy to the rest of us. Now, go fire up some Star Wars movies and crack open a nice Cerveza Cristal!

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch On Disney+