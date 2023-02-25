Bounty hunters and mercenaries are skilled hunters that bring in their targets dead or alive. They usually get compensated in credits or something else as valuable. Some bounty hunters act as mercenaries by taking on jobs such as providing protection or stealing their targets and valuables.

Bounty hunters and mercenaries play huge roles in the Star Wars universe. Some of them are more ruthless than others, but they do what they must in order to earn their credits. Jango Fett and Cad Bane are just a couple of the legendary bounty hunters in the universe.

10 Asajj Ventress

A female Dathomirian who had a rough past. She was originally a Nightsister until she was taken to train as a Jedi Padawan. Ventress fell deep into the dark side after the death of her Jedi Master. At the time of the Clone Wars, she became one of Dooku's loyal acolytes.

Ventress' skills made her invaluable, but not enough to become an apprentice of Dooku's. Her revenge over Dooku trying to kill her brought her demise. In exile, she became a great bounty hunter by circumstance. Her heart is too big for the harshness of the job, but she makes do.

9 Bossk

Bossk's super-human strength and his regenerative immune system make him a tough match to beat. He worked alongside Aurra Sing to mentor Boba Fett during the era of the Clone Wars. As one of the older bounty hunters, he stayed true to the bounty hunter ideal and became very protective of Boba Fett.

His natural hunter skills come from being a Trandoshan which aids him on his missions. In Dosh, his name even means "devour his prey." Despite the meaning of his name being terrifying, his appearance can scare his targets away. His arc in The Clone Wars deserves its own spinoff.

8 Embo

This bow caster carrying Kyuzo bounty hunter is someone to beware of. His slender stature and circular metal hat are enough to know not to mess with him. Oftentimes he would use his hat as a weapon or a shield when needed. He had joined Sugi's band of bounty hunters, but he could've easily made it on his own. Embo had even held his own during a fight against Jedi Anakin Skywalker.

Embo was most active during the era of the Clone Wars. His tracking skills and hand-to-hand combat made him one of the best mercenaries of his time. Although many don't know him due to his lack of words, he stays under the radar and continued bounty hunting to fund the New Republic.

7 Dengar

Dengar is a humanoid that became a skilled bounty hunter. He took advantage of the Clone Wars as a way to further his career in the Bounty Hunters' guild. As one of the many bounty hunters that took care of Boba Fett, he trained him into the man Fett became.

He's known as the ruthless and backstabbing bounty hunter that many other bounty hunters despised such as Sugi and Mercurial Swift. Despite his flaws, he's good at his job. He knows he can get the work done therefore his price is always higher than expected.

6 Aurra Sing

This female Palliduvian bounty hunter was a great shot. As the mother figure of Boba Fett after his father passed, she taught him how to be a real bounty hunter along with Bossk. Sing spent a lot of time moving from place to place, and at one point, she was part of Cad Bane's posse.

Sing is one of those characters that have been underused in the prequels. Despite her lack of screen time, her attitude and poise were enough to scare her target. Her sharpshooting skills are what made her the great bounty hunter that she is. Using her signature dual trigger blasters, she took care of bounties for-profit and met other mercenaries along the way.

5 Fennec Shand

Shand quickly gained her reputation from her sharpshooting skills as an elite mercenary. She often took jobs as an assassin and tracker for the Empire and at times, the top crime syndicates of the galaxy like the Hutts. Once the Empire fell, she hid in the shadows while other bounty hunters chased her down.

Her skills with a weapon whether it's a blade or a gun made her dangerous, which fit her perfectly as a high-profile assassin. Her almost-perfect aim showed how stealthy and ruthless she can be. As one of the healthiest bounty hunters, a place might seem safe, but she's there in the shadows waiting.

4 Din Djarin

This mysterious Mandalorian was raised as a foundling by the Children of the Watch. Not being raised in the typical Mandalorian society, he was unaware of others who don't follow the same rules. He became known as a formidable hunter and a man of few words.

As Din traveled across the galaxy, he joined the Bounty Hunters Guild and collected many bounties. Grogu was a bounty at first until they grew attached to each other. His need to protect the force-sensitive child above all else makes him a great father and mercenary.

3 Cad Bane

During the Clone Wars era, Cad Bane was feared throughout the galaxy. He was considered the most experienced bounty hunter after the death of Jango Fett. He took many jobs with the Separatist alliance, which could in part be for his certain hatred for Jedi.

Bane is only loyal to himself even after befriending many others along his travels. As long as Bane got paid, he was willing to do what he was hired for and didn't take no for an answer.

2 Boba Fett

He made a name for himself in the Bounty Hunter's Guild after receiving training from his father, Jango Fett, and other bounty hunters. Once he witnessed his father's murder, he thought of nothing except getting revenge for the one who killed his father, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Raised by others in the Bounty Hunters' guild, he became one of the top bounty hunters and was frequently hired by the Hutts and Darth Vader to do as they will it.

Fett has been a bounty hunter for decades, taking after his father. During the reign of Emperor Palpatine, he was one of the most feared in the galaxy as he drove his ship, Slave I. After receiving multiple contracts from the Empire and the criminal underworld, he became the one to call to get the job done.

1 Jango Fett

A Mandalorian foundling that was widely known as the deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy during his time. The Sith Lord Darth Tyranus recruited him to provide his genetic DNA for a Clone army. He happily obliged so long as he got one unaltered clone to raise as his own, Boba Fett.

He's the most respected bounty hunter of all time. His skills were put to the test when he was able to hold out on his own against Obi-Wan Kenobi and other Jedi. Fett's reputation proceeds him, no matter how he ultimately fell.

