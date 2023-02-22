Sure, they're all copies of each other, but each one is as unique as a snowflake.

Since their first appearance in Attack of the Clones, the clones of Star Wars have been some of the most beloved characters by fans of the franchise, even functioning as the protagonists of two TV shows: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch.

RELATED:The Clones' 10 Best Moments from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Of course, in a massive group comprised of over a million units, there are bound to be a few favorites. Throughout the years, fans have picked theirs. From the loyal, no-nonsense Commander Cody to the morally complex Crosshair, many of these characters have become some of the best-liked in all of Star Wars.

10 Waxer, Brother of the Twi'lek

The charm of clones is that they don't need to be featured in many episodes to be memorable. Such is the case with Waxer, who's only prominently featured in a handful of stories in The Clone Wars.

In just one episode, "Innocents of Ryloth," Waxer proved to be one of the smartest, kindest, most pure-hearted clones in the series. Guiding a little alien girl through her war-stricken planet without understanding her language, Waxer proves his worth to Obi-Wan and the audience.

9 Omega's Age Isn't an Obstacle To Her Wit

Image via Disney+

The newest and youngest member of the Bad Batch also happens to be the only known female clone in Star Wars. Omega's a pure, unaltered clone of Jango Fett, so there's no way to know how far her potential will take her.

Sharp, strong, and easily the friendliest clone in the Star Wars animated realm, Omega's way of seeing the world through a lens of childlike wonder makes her an easy character to love. Her endearing personality and fascinating significance to the story of The Bad Batch makes her elevate the show in ways few other characters do.

8 Wrecker Is a Tank With a Heart of Gold

Image via Disney+

From the main ensemble of The Bad Batch, Wrecker is easily one of the most fun to watch. Loud and expressive, he's a genetically mutated clone with incredible strength.

He may not be very smart, but Wrecker has, time and time again, proved to be an invaluable member of the team, getting them out of countless dangerous situations with his unparalleled strength, undying loyalty to his friends, and boisterous personality.

7 99 Proved That There Are Heroes in the Unlikeliest of Places

Although he only appeared in a couple of episodes of The Clone Wars, clone trooper 99 left an indelible mark in the Star Wars mythos. He was a malformed clone forced to become a janitor in Kamino due to his inability to fight.

Although he was often looked down upon due to his deformities, 99 remained a compassionate, admirably dedicated soldier until the very end. His death comes in a poignant blaze of glory, embodying the main message of Star Wars: That anyone can be a hero and make a difference, no matter where they come from.

RELATED:10 of the Best 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Arcs That Deserve a Spinoff

6 Cody Is One of the Most Tragic Clone Troopers

One of the few named clones that have spoken lines in the prequel trilogy, Commander Cody has been a big fan favorite for years despite being one of the soldiers who followed Order 66.

For a long time, Cody's inner psyche wasn't explored nearly as often or deeply as it should have been. Though not everyone enjoyed the arc he was given recently in The Bad Batch, it's certainly a welcome addition to the story of one of the franchise's most tragic and intriguing heroes.

5 Cut Broke Away From the Toxicity of the Republic

There aren't many clones like Cut Lawquane. There aren't any clones like him, a former trooper who deserted after the Battle of Geonosis, got married, had children, and settled down into a life of tranquility.

In a show full of soldiers who blindly follow orders, Cut's decision to break out of the Republic's cycle of violence and hypocrisy by leaving the army is a refreshing one. His new life as a family man is deeply endearing and very interesting to watch, and the fact that he's still willing to help his brothers when they need it makes him even more likable.

4 Crosshair Is Like a Snake in Clone Armor

Image via Disney+

Since the very start of The Bad Batch, Crosshair cemented himself as the most mysterious and intriguing member of the team, the kind of love-to-hate-him character that Star Wars fans relish.

Quiet, ruthless, and with a dangerous feeling of superiority, Crosshair isn't downright evil, but he most definitely isn't one of the good guys, either. He's nuanced and complex, with riveting personality traits and strange motivations that fans haven't been able to properly pin down yet. Honestly, that makes him even more fun.

RELATED:'The Bad Batch' Needs More of Crosshair

3 Fives Could Have Prevented Order 66

Fives is not just one of the most heavily featured troopers in The Clone Wars but also easily one of the most important. Alert and endlessly dedicated to his brothers, he's the kind of soldier that anyone would want by their side in tricky situations.

In Season 6, Fives is the protagonist of one of the show's most consequential and poignant arcs in perhaps the whole franchise. His investigation into Palpatine's evil machinations is deeply sad, knowing what comes after, and his inevitable death is one of the most meaningful in all of Star Wars.

2 Boba Fett Has Been a Fan Favorite for Decades

Boba Fett is an entirely different kind of clone. He's an unaltered one, capable of aging like a human, requested as a son by Jango Fett himself. After his father dies, Boba is sent on a journey of revenge, rage, and bounty-hunting.

Even after having his very own show (which received rather poor reviews from fans, unfortunately), Boba is still one of the most underused characters in the franchise. What little audiences have seen from him is always an awful lot of fun, thanks to the clone's badass fighting style and mysterious personality.

1 Rex Is One of the Best Characters in 'Star Wars'

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Star Wars fan who doesn't love Rex. He's one of the most cunning and loyal clones in the Republic Army, and his great sense of humor makes it unsurprising that he gets along with Ahsoka and Anakin so well.

Rex represents the very best of the clone family. Fearless, smart, and an amazing leader, it's no wonder why the show most often focused on him than any other clone. He's also one of the only ones to have made it through Order 66 without losing his free will, playing a crucial role in the Rebel Alliance's eventual defeat of the Empire.

KEEP READING:The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb