With genre-bending spin-offs like Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, new kinds of drama and nail-biting stakes have cemented their place in the Star Wars franchise. From jaw-dropping heists to political intrigue that gives Game of Thrones a run for its money, the Star Wars universe is a rich buffet for every kind of sci-fi fan.

But a lightsaber duel is always a treat, regardless of its form. Built upon engaging emotional stakes, these mind-blowing battles string the series together. Add some force powers and outstanding fight choreography, and you’ve got a winning lightsaber duel. Between the Disney+ series to the main-line films, there are several standout lightsaber fights.

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader – ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1977)

Though the fight choreography is somewhat stiff, the franchise’s first lightsaber duel is one of the greatest in sci-fi history. Despite the ground the entire movie broke, the duel between two veteran duelists is when A New Hope changed the game.

When Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) crosses paths with the Sith Lord Vader, the two cross blades in an iconic duel that would lay the groundwork for films to follow.

Yoda vs. Darth Sidious – ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Featuring the two most powerful beings on either side of the series’ main conflict, Yoda and Sidious’ lightsaber duel is truly a clash for fans to behold.

The conflict’s main draw is the sheer strength of its participants. Yoda, a Jedi Master, is one of the most exceptional characters to appear in the films, while his foe Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) is the central antagonist of every main title Star Wars film.

Ahsoka Tano vs. The Magistrate – ‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-present)

Technically, this fight doesn’t necessarily qualify as a lightsaber duel; only one of these brilliant combatants wields a lightsaber for the fight. Still, the fight from the second season of The Mandalorian is too awesome to ignore.

In "Chapter 13: The Jedi" (the fifth episode of The Mandalorian Season 2), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) makes her live-action debut. At the end of the episode, she battles Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), the oppressive Magistrate of an Imperial-occupied town. The fight is as stylish as it is unforgettable, given the relatively grounded tone of the show. Dawson’s Ahsoka is set to return in an upcoming series of her own.

Duel on Cloud City – ‘Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Darth Vader might just be the greatest villain in Star Wars history. For proof, look no further than his initial duel with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. With more aggressive fight choreography than Vader’s battle with Obi-Wan, the fight is also made more intense by the edge-of-your-seat emotional stakes.

Luke is outclassed in every way, a fact that is evident in the fight. The brilliant interplay between drama and action is one of the reasons Episode V is so great. It’s easy to see why The Empire Strikes Back is one of the most beloved Star Wars films.

Mace Windu vs. Darth Sidious – ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Despite an impressive list of career-defining performances under his belt, Samuel L. Jackson will always be remembered by Star Wars fans as the beloved Mace Windu. The strict and ruthless Jedi master is known for going toe-to-toe with McDiarmid’s Palpatine in a dramatic showdown that serves as the turning point of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Fans of Jackson’s performance might be pleased with the character’s appearance in Tales of the Jedi, a Disney+ animated spin-off series that reexamined the Jedi order.

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader Rematch – ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (2022)

Fans of Ewan McGregor were delighted to see Obi-Wan Kenobi, a spin-off series that saw McGregor return to one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Each episode bridged the original films and prequel trilogy together, with the climactic duel between Kenobi and Vader an emotional high point of the show.

Though Kenobi and Vader reunited in the show's third episode, their notorious rivalry reached its zenith in the series’ final chapter. The fight itself was a glorious mix of grounded blade work and larger-than-life action, making this one of the greatest duels in the historical sci-fi franchise.

Finn vs. Kylo Ren – ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ (2015)

What this fight scene absolutely nails is an unforgiving sense of dread. Audiences know precisely how this is going down from when the lightsabers are ignited. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is a corrupted padawan trained by Luke Skywalker himself, and poor old Finn (John Boyega) is a former Stormtrooper in way over his head.

Granted, Kylo is injured during the fight, which sways the battle in Finn’s favor momentarily, but this duel’s choreography makes this a tense, nail-biting clash from start to end. One of the more understated fights of the series—from Star Wars: Episode VII– The Force Awakens—the lack of an operatic score only makes the duel that much more intense.

Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Rematch – ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ (1983)

As the climactic duel of George Lucas’ original Star Wars films, the final fight between Luke and Vader is one of the greatest battles of all time. Emotionally speaking, it’s the culmination of everything the films have been building towards, bolstered by the drama and history added by Lucas’ follow-up prequel films.

In the fight, Luke cements his place as one of cinema’s greatest sci-fi heroes, defeating and redeeming the fallen Vader in a bittersweet showdown for the ages.

Duel of the Fates – ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ (1999)

For introducing us to lightsaber wielders in their glorious, sword-twirling prime, the Duel of the Fates is immediately one of the most iconic duels of all time. Also widely known for being that much better thanks to John Williams’ unforgettable score, it’s clear Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace knew exactly how to make a splash.

On another note, the Duel of the Fates isn’t just a cool series nickname either. The battle marks a turning point in the destinies of some of Star Wars’ most important characters. Fans of the series, and Tales of the Jediin particular, recognize it as one of the most critical scenes in the franchise.

Battle of the Heroes – ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Marking a shift in the franchise and the Star Wars universe as audiences know it, the Battle of the Heroes in Revenge of the Sith is undoubtedly the most important lightsaber duel. Add the flashy-but-punchy fight choreography and an awesome soundtrack to boot, and you’ve got a winning sci-fi showdown that Star Wars fans will never forget.

The fight marks the fracture between former allies Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). It’s one of the defining events in the two iconic characters’ relationship and the most important duel in the entire Star Wars series so far.

