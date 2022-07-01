Star Wars, the intergalactic soap opera of good versus evil, first landed on our screens in 1977 with the groundbreaking A New Hope. Since then, we’ve gotten more content from George Lucas’s universe than we ever could have imagined - a prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, spin-off TV shows, animated films and series, video games, novels and more. Let’s just say audiences have more than enough to choose from to satisfy their force needs.

While the storytelling from the Star Wars universe is diverse and covers a number of mediums, there’s no doubt that the franchise’s live-action projects are their most recognizable and profitable. Characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Grogu and BB-8 have cemented their place in pop culture, but it’s the series' villains that really leave an impression. Over the course of their live-action projects, there have been many foes for our heroes to face, even most recently in the seriesObi-Wan Kenobi. The best ones usually have a complex backstory, intimidating appearance, or are simply bad to the bone.

General Grievous

While General Grievous appeared in the animated series The Clone Wars, he made his live-action debut in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The merciless cyborg is mostly remembered in the film for his unique and powerful visual design, in a case of style over substance.

With his multiple arms, he wields four lightsabers at a time, which looks extremely badass, and is best displayed as he battles Obi-Wan Kenobi. He can also transform into an insect-like form, scuttling away from his opponents like a scorpion. He may lack the depth to make him a truly great villain, but you can’t deny how cool he looks!

Director Orson Krennic

Portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Director Orson Krennic is the cold and calculated Imperial Director of Advanced Weapons Research, and was responsible for the construction and completion of the first Death Star weapon.

Mendelsohn’s performance was able to elevate a character that was already interesting and had a unique stance. As only a director rather than someone of higher power, he tries to prove himself worthy to not only Grand Moff Tarkin, but to Darth Vader himself. Rogue Onemay also not be the last time we see him, with the upcoming Andor series releasing soon.

Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito has become Hollywood’s go-to actor for playing bad guys, frankly because he does it so well. Along with the likes of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he also plays Moff Gideon, a member of the fallen Galactic Empire, in The Mandalorian.

In the series, Gideon is in ruthless pursuit of the force-sensitive Grogu, who is being protected by Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian. In possession of the Darksaber, acquired after slaying millions of Mandalore, Gideon intimidates every time he is on-screen simply with his presence. Here’s hoping the show’s third season unravels more layers to this madman.

Jabba the Hutt

The galaxy’s resident slug-like alien gangster is of course Jabba the Hutt, who appears in both the original and sequel trilogies. Jabba was known as a grotesque crime lord on Tatooine who had influence in both the underworld and politics.

Hutt is neither merciful nor reasonable, as Han Solo knew all too well. His most memorable appearance is in Return of the Jedi, where both Han (frozen in carbonite) and Leia (turned into a slave) are his prisoners. Audiences much preferred him in puppet form, rather than CGI in the prequels. He may not be the most feared Star Wars villain but is certainly the vilest.

Grand Moff Tarkin

Grand Moff Tarkin is the most powerful Star Wars villain who literally doesn’t have any powers. Played by the imitable Peter Cushing, The Imperial Officer was Darth Vader’s right-hand man in A New Hope, and appeared in Rogue One digitally after Cushing’s death (an ethical debate for another time).

Tarkin is one of the few characters in the series who can tell Darth Vader what to do and not get force-choked. It says a lot about his status and character, and despite having no powers, his presence itself inspires fear amongst others. He is cunning, cruel, and deliciously wicked, thanks to veteran Cushing’s cold and stoic performance.

Boba Fett

Boba Fett, the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, has had quite the ride in live-action form. He appeared in the original trilogy as a silent but deadly figure, in the prequels as a child, and as a reinvented heroic version of himself in the series The Book of Boba Fett.

While audiences have seen many sides to Fett, he is arguably at his best as a mysterious villain. The appeal of Fett was his lack of personality or identity, which made him all the more ambiguous and intimidating. Complete with his battle-worn armor, he was a huge threat to our heroes.

Darth Maul

Darth Maul, the demon-like Sith Lord, is another Star Wars villain who left a mark in film because of his appearance, but whose character and backstory were fleshed out through animated spin-off shows. His live-action appearances include The Phantom Menace and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Maul was one of the highlights of the first film in the prequel trilogy, with his terrifying design made up of horns, yellow eyes, and a red and black tattooed face. His double-bladed red lightsaber makes him a menacing opponent and one scary Sith Lord.

Kylo Ren

While viewers have their opinions about the sequel trilogy, particularly The Rise of Skywalker, it did bring us a fantastic new villain in the form of Kylo Ren. Much like his predecessor Lord, what made Ren so fascinating were his human elements and the battle between light and dark.

Ren’s internal struggle makes him a complex villain - he’s a cold-blooded killer and utterly ruthless, yet is plagued by the good deep within him. He is also often unpredictable, constantly keeping viewers on edge, and brilliantly brought to life by Adam Driver.

Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious

Villains like Kylo Ren and Darth Vader sometimes feel the pull to the light, but Darth Sidious, also known as Emperor Palpatine, is the embodiment of pure evil. Portrayed by Ian McDiaarmid in the original, prequel and sequel trilogies, he is the ultimate big bad of the Star Wars universe.

Palpatine restored the Sith and took full control of the galaxy, bringing many unfortunate souls along with him, such as Vader and Ren. The manipulative mastermind’s presence looms over the entire franchise, whether he’s a shady senator or a hooded and wrinkled psychopath.

Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker

You may have heard of the ‘The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise’, but did you ever hear of the tragedy of Anakin Skywalker? It made for the creation of one of cinema’s greatest villains of all time, Darth Vader himself. From James Earl Jones’s booming voice to that heavy breathing, he is an icon.

Formerly the young Padawan Anakin Skywalker in the prequels (portrayed by Hayden Christensen), Vader is the central antagonist in the original trilogy, complete with his black cape, grand stature and tendency to force-choke. He paved the way for layered villains like Kylo Ren, but remains number one.

