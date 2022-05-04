Star Wars is a sprawling sci-fi franchise, but at its core are the character dynamics. Would we still be tuning in after nearly five decades, 12 films, and countless shows, books, and comics later if the character arcs and interactions weren’t compelling? To celebrate 45 years since Star Wars: A New Hope debuted in theaters and Star Wars Day, let’s take a look at some of the franchise’s greatest friendships. Listed in order of appearance, we’re specifically looking at pairs who aren’t bonded by the Force or romance because these duos thrive on banter and platonic love. May the 4th be with you, Star Wars fans!

RELATED: ‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

C-3PO and R2-D2

You have got to love how a golden robot with a negative attitude and a beeping “glob of grease” make one of the most memorable pairings in Star Wars. C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) are banter-central — they bicker like an old couple but are completely lost without the other. Temperamentally, they’re nothing like each other. R2 is a long-time war hero, while C-3PO… talks a lot. They’re the first duo we see in the franchise, having traveled across the galaxy and appeared in almost every on-screen iteration in the series. They act both as the glue and the chorus for the stories they’re part of. Honestly, given how much C-3PO and R2-D2 have been through together, their bond is forged in fire.

Han Solo and Chewbacca

Image via Lucasfilm

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) are another iconic OG duo of Star Wars. These two are the closest friends, no questions asked. George Lucas plonked the pair into the story with zero context, and we believed it because of the effortless chemistry between the characters. They’ve been partners-in-crime for so long that Han and Chewie work like a well-oiled machine, be it as intergalactic smugglers or rebel heroes. Chewie and Han have this lived-in quality to their friendship that makes them so fun to watch. Chewie is also incredibly loyal to Han, but he’s always ready to tease him or call Han out on some of his more exaggerated claims. Chewie’s reaction to Han’s death is probably one of the more heart-breaking after-effects to his demise.

Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex

Image via Disney

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) friendship is beloved in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But, in her greatest time of need, Ahsoka often leaned on Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker). Both Ahsoka and Captain Rex were both Anakin’s second-in-command, and they occasionally worked on missions together, which is how they built up a rapport. Ahsoka was a young padawan while Rex was literally built for war—so they brought a certain point of view to their partnership. The casual banter between the two echoes the best in the franchise. What cements this duo as one of the greatest is their shared arc in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars finale. One of the scariest, hairiest moments in both their lives, and Ahsoka and Rex found that they can really only count on each other.

Fives and Echo

Image via Disney

The best part of Star Wars: The Clone Wars series is how the clones were developed as unique individuals, instead of a uniform monolith. Among the many fascinating clone characters who appeared in the series, Fives and Echo (both voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) were often seen together as they joined the Domino Squad at the same time, grieved dead comrades together, were the sole survivors of a mission or two, and were even inducted as ARC troopers together—these two were brothers-in-arms, which must have been obvious to other members of the Clone Army, since Rex spoke to Echo directly about Fives’ death in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This pair was understated but also had two of the more tragic clone arcs in the franchise.

Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor

Image via Disney

A former convict who is the daughter of the most notorious person in the galaxy and a morally torn rebel spy meet under taxing circumstances and then end up inspiring each other. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) are polar opposites thrown together for a single mission—to find Jyn’s father. Along the way, they find common ground as well as empathy and understanding of each other that surprises even them. The creators of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story cleverly wrote this pair as enemies-to-friends without shoe-horning a romance that would have derailed the camaraderie. Jyn inspires Cassian to follow his heart by believing that there is good in her father; Cassian inspires Jyn by sticking by her side and instilling hope in her. They die in each other’s arms in one of the most touching moments of the franchise.

Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus

The cinnamon roll and the grouch—that’s how you’d describe the unlikely duo of Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen). Chirrut never stopped believing in the Jedi and the Force for keeping him safe; Baze would rather take credit for having Chirrut’s back. These two squabble like an old couple (sound familiar?) and view the world from completely different lenses, which is what makes them such a great pair. Because Chirrut and Baze will follow each other to death no matter what they believe, And that’s how their story ends. Chirrut channels the Force to fight the Empire on Scarif but is eventually overwhelmed. Baze, who has never believed in the Force, takes up his fallen friend’s mantra and joins Chirrut soon after, ensuring his last glimpse in life is Chirrut’s friend. Here’s a box of tissues for your tears.

Poe Dameron and BB-8

Image via Lucasfilm

How do you make a hotshot pilot into one of the most lovable characters in Star Wars? Give him a cute little droid who he obviously adores like a pet! Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and his love for BB-8 is such a warm addition to the franchise. Poe is willing to risk his own death to rescue BB (and the Starkiller Base plans) from Jakku, and BB’s heartbreak over Poe’s supposed demise is apparent even if you don’t speak droid. Their reunion in Star Wars: The Force Awakens is so funny—Poe rubs BB’s belly like he’s a puppy, and he’s just so elated to see his old buddy again. Poe is incredibly protective of BB, but the two aren’t as co-dependent as C-3PO and R2-D2. BB’s loyalty to Poe can’t be questioned—he tattles to Poe about Rey (Daisy Ridley) dropping a tree on him, so the droid knows how to play favorites.

Poe Dameron and Finn

When you rescue each other, you stick together. Poe Dameron and Finn (John Boyega) end up liberating each other from the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and become fast friends in a TIE Fighter. Poe is the first person to treat Finn like a human being and that’s what forges their relationship. The creators of the sequel knew what they were doing when they allowed Poe and Finn to be openly affectionate with each other, ensuring Isaac and Boyega’s chemistry brought this brotherly bond to life in every scene they shared. It’s the little moments in Finn and Poe’s interactions that helped the duo become a favorite. Despite coming from completely different backgrounds, Finn and Poe eventually become Co-Generals of the Resistance and, along with Rey, forge a friendship that ends the First Order.

Finn and Rey

Image via Lucasfilm

It’s not every day that a stranger who knocks you down becomes your best friend, but that’s how Finn and Rey meet on that absolute junkyard of a planet, Jakku. Finn, the runaway stormtrooper, and Rey, the scavenger, may have been brought together by the Force, or maybe it was just BB-8, but they found common ground—trying to stay alive in a galaxy trying to end them. Finn and Rey gift each other a kindness they’d never experienced and help each other grow. Rey helps Finn fight his fear of the First Order, and Finn shows Rey that she doesn’t need to fight her battles on her own. Neither was complete without the other, and with Poe in the mix, the trifecta was complete, and the galaxy was saved.

Din Djarin and Grogu

Image via Lucasfilm

When we tuned in to watch The Mandalorian, we expected a lone gunman as our protagonist—what we got instead was an intergalactic father-son relationship between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda Grogu. This relationship has been heart-warming to watch as Grogu thaws Din’s Beskar-coated heart, while Din has been trying (and failing) to teach Grogu some basic manners. The novelty of their tender interactions hasn’t dwindled after two and a half seasons because the two characters are still growing together. Din’s love for Grogu is palpable, and we’ve seen both characters make surprising sacrifices for each other — such as Din removing his helmet, despite his strict adherence to his code, just to be closer to Grogu. And Grogu gave up being among his kind — the Jedi — to return to his dad. Awwww.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

Image via Disney+

He’s a lost and abandoned bounty hunter. She’s a recently-resurrected assassin. They’re a match made in the sand! Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) first appeared as a duo in the second season of The Mandalorian and their enigmatic partnership continued in The Book of Boba Fett. Their friendship is hard to pin down, but they have each other’s backs. What really works with Boba and Fennec is that they’re both very respectful of each other—even when they don’t necessarily agree with the other’s plans, like Boba’s insistence on forming an alliance with the rest of the Tatooine rulers, despite Fennec knowing it would end badly. The mystery of what makes them tick has us craving more of this dynamic duo.

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Monita Mohan (95 Articles Published) Monita is the Marketing Manager of The Walrus by day and an entertainment writer by night. Her bylines have appeared on Fansided websites Bam Smack Pow and Show Snob, as well as on Vocal and Women Write About Comics. She is also the co-host of the pop culture podcast, Stereo Geeks. More From Monita Mohan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe