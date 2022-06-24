With the explosive final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi now released into the world, the question once again on everyone's mind is where does Star Wars go from here? It is a query that comes up every time a new chapter closes and, while the newest series had its issues, there was the feeling that it was a sendoff of sorts to old characters that we had come to love. It also was a show that was caught between two visions for the story. It relied heavily on nostalgia and reference while still trying to look into different parts of the expansive universe, gesturing at something more ambitious even as it was often restrained by its own narrative.

This is not the first time a Star Wars story has done this. The series has most often become defined by being rather bold only to then walk its own creativity back and fall into familiar patterns. Divisive as it is to this day, The Last Jedi stands out as being one of the more simultaneously audacious and reflective stories that we’ve seen yet. It offered a glimpse of what could be done when you “let the past die,” a compelling central theme that provided something more to chew on. Yet that was all undone by The Rise Of Skywalker, which abandoned all of the interesting observations that came before it to become a superficial spectacle. It was a low point that the series has been trying to dig itself out of ever since.

Image via Disney+

The best thing Star Wars has done since then was The Mandalorian. The primary reason for this is that it was a story that felt largely disconnected from what had previously been established, free to explore and experiment on its own as its creators saw fit. Of course, this series being what it is, it inevitably was drawn back into being about familiar characters that the story just can’t seem to get away from.

Specifically, the way each new story seems to inevitably get folded back into the saga of the Skywalkers has become a rather unfortunate narrative fallback. No matter how many infinite worlds there are in this universe to explore, it keeps all coming back to just one family lineage. No matter how unimaginative it is from both a narrative and thematic perspective to do this, something that some have even set out to deconstruct, it keeps happening. Scenes like where Rey says she is a Skywalker as the final line or a surprise appearance by Luke himself at the climactic moment of a show makes everything feel minuscule. It flattens down all the potential the series has into just being about one story of a single family that has the universe in a choke hold. While it is possible to tell new stories with familiar elements, it also is important to take a leap into something new.

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is behind us, absent an attempt at an additional season or further spinoff, Star Wars has a chance to make that leap once again. There is certainly room for interesting and new reflections to be found within existing stories, though that can’t be what the series becomes overly reliant on. This is something that the creators themselves know and are now hopefully using to inform the direction they take their stories.

Image via Lucasfilm

It was encouraging when director Taika Waititi spoke about his upcoming Star Wars projects and said that they will "leave pre-existing characters behind" because "otherwise it feels like it's a very small story." While new doesn’t inherently mean these new stories will be good, at least they will be tackling something different. With the series at an inflection point once more, we need more and more creative freedom given to creators to take the story in their own directions. The future should go into bold new unknowns without being too tied to where it came from. This isn’t to say that it would entirely close the door on having familiar faces make appearances if it served the story, but the series is long overdue for a fresh new take on what has become a well-tread world. If every story keeps ending up back on Tatooine, or an equivalent desert planet that looks basically the same, then we are missing out on all the potential new places the story can go. Even as there is a prevalent desire for the familiar in film and television, it is also worth remembering what made Star Wars so significant to begin with.

While the original story clearly drew from other science fiction and real-world points of reference, it also did this in a whole new galaxy full of interesting characters that we got to see explore the world around them. It was a story with a distinct vision that never felt constrained by issues of continuity to what came before as it was all starting from scratch. It got to be creative on its own terms. So much of the conversation around Obi-Wan Kenobi was about how it fit into the overarching narrative as a bridge between the prequels and original series. It reduced its thematic meaning to background noise, getting caught up in being about seeing where each puzzle piece fits. No matter how they were arranged, they all existed within the confines of the box they came out of. There is currently a chance to think outside the box now that we have closed the door on another offshoot of the Skywalker story. The series has already covered almost everything front-to-back about this element of the story and, while it introduced some new wrinkles, it still had a ceiling it would inevitably hit when it came to what is possible. Star Wars has the potential to be innovative and inventive just like any long-running story, it just needs to be given the opportunity to do so without looking back anymore.

Image via Disney

Getting too focused on looking in the rearview mirror means we’ll miss out on all the potential new roads spanning out before us. The time is now perfect to introduce us to other characters in their own worlds and stories that will carry on the creativity of what initially made the series such a beloved one. The way it first captured our imagination was not by being derivative but by being daring. In order to continue on with this same sense of vision, it must embrace the meaning behind that ever-important quote from Star Wars: The Last Jedi about how we must "let the past die." While this can be painful, it is creatively freeing to reimagine what is possible for the story. This untethering is what the series needs more than anything to ensure it doesn't fall into familiar patterns that all keep coming back to the same family at the center of a vast universe. That universe is what represents the most exciting potential for the series and anyone who takes it on next would do well to dive headfirst into it. An ambitious misfire that swings for the fences will always be more engaging than a safe retread of familiar story elements. Stories can’t just rely on the same elements rearranged into slightly different configurations. No matter how well this is done, it still will fail to push the series into expansive new directions. The only way to ensure it can endure beyond the references is to let each new story thrive based on its own merits and vision for where its creators want it to go.