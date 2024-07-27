The Big Picture Star Wars fans can now pre-order new Black Series toys including Ahsoka Tano and Cassian Andor figures.

The Vintage Collection also has cool figures like Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ahsoka Tano available for pre-order.

From Mandalorian faves like Grogu with IG-12 to The Acolyte's Bazil, there are figures for every Star Wars fan!

Star Wars fans have had some great luck with toys in the past. We did, after all, learn about Boba Fett because of toys. Now, Hasbro has announced an entirely new collection of toys as part of their San Diego Comic-Con launch and they are beautiful! split between a number of new Black Series toys and their Vintage Collection, the figures capture all of our favorite shows and movies from the galaxy far, far away. There are figures from Andor, The Mandalorian, and even The Acolyte as part of the drop and we need them all.

Each figure ranges in price but they are breathtaking to look at! They will be available this upcoming fall or as part of their spring of 2025 drop and you will want everything available to add to your collection.

Hasbro's Black Series Collection Spans 'The Acolyte' to 'Andor'

The Black Series toys include a new Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). For $24.99, you can pre-order Vernestra on July 27th and 5 P.M. ET The press release states: "Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Features a soft goods robe and comes with a Lightsaber accessory."

Another figure that fans can get excited about is a Black Series figure of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from the show Andor. The 6-inch figure comes with two blasters and will be available in the fall drop from Hasbro. You can also pre-order Cassian Andor today!

Need a new Imperial officer in your life? Hasbro also has you covered. For $24.99, the figure will be available in the fall and includes 2 blaster accessories as well as a removable jetpack!

If you love Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, you will definitely want her Black Series figure! It comes with her two iconic lightsabers and has Ahsoka in her lighter outfit. It is retailing at $24.99 and will be released in the fall!