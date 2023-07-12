Keen Star Wars collectors headed to San Diego Comic-Con next week will want to keep their eyes peeled for an exciting bounty hunter appearing only at the world-famous convention. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Hasbro will be premiering a new Black Krrsantan figure at SDCC, available for pre-order only at the convention's Hasbro Pulse booth. And don't worry: while the menacing Wookiee might actually be a towering eight feet tall, the Vintage Collection figure launching at the convention is far more travel-friendly.

The figure is based on Krrsantan's appearance in 2022's The Book of Boba Fett, and will be available this summer. Despite his relatively tiny size — only around 3.75 inches — the Vintage Collection action figure comes with a staggering number of accessories sure to please any collector. Krrasantan will come with an additional 14 accessories, which includes 2 extra sets of hands, proving the best things really do come in small packages. If you can't make it down to San Diego, but want to get your hands on Krrsantan, don't worry: Hasbro will be making a limited number of figures available on the Hasbro Pulse website after the convention.

Who Is Black Krrsantan?

Krrsantan made his first appearance in the main run of the Star Wars comics in 2016, and has since gone on to appear in various issues of the Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra comic book runs. A gladiator-turned-bounty hunter, he was then introduced on-screen in The Book of Boba Fett played by Carey Jones. Krrsantan initially sets out to kill Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on the orders of the Twins, cousins of the late Jabba the Hutt. When the pair decide instead to offer him as a gift to Boba, he and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) opt instead to liberate the Wookiee, who eventually returns to help them in their fight against the Pyke syndicate. The first season ends with him seemingly remaining behind with them on Tatooine, and fans of his onscreen appearance can only hope that a second season will show his continues adventures alongside the Mos Espa crew.

The Vintage Collection figure is not the only opportunity Krrsantan fans will have to show their love of the Wookiee bounty hunter. Funko announced that they will be bringing a Krrsantan mini-backpack as part of their convention collection of bags, which will also feature TIE fighters and helmets. SDCC will also give fans of Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi the chance to bring home a Funko Pop of little Leia Organa (played by Vivian Lyra Blair).

The Black Krrsantan figure will be available to preorder exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con, eyeing a Summer 2023 release, and retails for $39.99. Check out more images below: