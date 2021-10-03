Star Wars has always had an exciting history within novels. The first piece of Star Wars media ever released was the official novelization Star Wars: From The Adventures of Luke Skywalker, released in November 1976, a year ahead of the release of the film. The first spinoff novel Splinters of the Mind’s Eye by Alan Dean Foster came a year later, and explored the further adventures of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia as they faced off against Darth Vader.

Many authors continued to expand upon the events of the film saga, including the popular trilogy Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, and The Last Command from Timothy Zahn in the early 1990s. Characters such as Mara Jade and Grand Admiral Thrawn would have recurring roles in later novels.

In the next several decades, authors explored events ranging from thousands of years before The Phantom Menace to decades after Return of the Jedi. Books explored the wars between thousands of ancient Jedi Knights and Sith Lords, and introduced Han Solo and Princess Leias’ children Jaina and Jacen, as well as Luke’s son Ben Skywalker.

When Disney adopted the rights to Lucasfilm and relaunched the Star Wars franchise, they initiated a new era of publishing and a new canon. Novels released since 2014 are a part of this new timeline. While some of the older books have been re-released by Disney, they are considered part of the "Legends" non-canon timeline.

It can get confusing trying to figure out how each of these stories fit together, and where they take place in relation to the films. Here’s the chronological order of the newly released Star Wars books, not including junior novels and shorter books for younger readers.

The High Republic Era - 200 Years Before The Phantom Menace

The High Republic: Into the Dark

The High Republic: Light of the Jedi

The High Republic: The Rising Storm

The High Republic: Out of the Shadows

The High Republic: The Fallen Star (Upcoming)

The High Republic: Midnight Horizon (Upcoming)

Before The Phantom Menace

Dooku: Jedi Lost

Master and Apprentice

Queen’s Shadow

Between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones

Queen’s Peril

Queen’s Hope (Upcoming)

Between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith

Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel

Between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope

Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising

Dark Disciple

Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good

Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil (Upcoming)

Ashoka

Thrawn

Lord of the Sith

Tarkin

Most Wanted

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Novelization)

A New Dawn

Lost Stars

Battlefront: Twilight Company

Leia, Princess of Aldreraan

Thrawn: Alliances

Thrawn: Treason

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Novelization)

Battlefront II: Inferno Squad

Between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back

Heir to the Jedi

Between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens

Aftermath

Shadow Fall

Aftermath: Life Debt

Victory’s Price

Aftermath: Empire’s End

Last Shot

Poe Dameron: Free Fall

Bloodline

Force Collector

Phasma

The Force Awakens (Novelization)

Between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi

Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Novelization)

Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Resistance Reborn

A Crash of Fate

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Novelization)

