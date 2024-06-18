The Big Picture Star Wars: Skeleton Crew aims for a younger audience, blending the tone of classic Amblin films with the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Bryce Dallas Howard shares her enthusiasm for directing an episode of the series, highlighting the collaborative and creative process behind the show.

If given the opportunity to direct a Star Wars movie, Bryce Dallas Howard would happily get behind the camera.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest series set in a galaxy far, far away, but this one is set to be slightly different as it will aim for a slightly younger audience. The good news for Star Wars fans, though, is that a familiar face will be a guiding hand in the making of the series, focusing on a group of kids lost in the galaxy and drawing inspiration from classic Amblin films. At Fan Expo Boston, Collider's Steve Weintraub caught up with Bryce Dallas Howard to discuss her involvement in the Star Wars universe.

Known for her directing work on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Howard is now set to direct an episode of Skeleton Crew. The series, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, is set to premiere later this year. Weintraub kicked off the interview with a question many fans have been wondering: is Howard returning to the Star Wars sandbox soon? And will we ever get a feature-length Star Wars project with her at the helm?

"Well, I wish! So, what I'll say is that I'm doing an episode of Skeleton Crew, which I'm super excited about. I went to college with Jon Watts and his writing partner in this, Chris Ford. And so, that was very exciting and getting to do that."

She continued, explaining her enthusiasm for being part of a larger team and executing a shared vision, while also expressing her hope that she would get to direct a film of her own one day.

"And I love…again, for the children in the audience, I'll be mindful. I sometimes characterize myself in a professional sense as a dominant-submissive. What that means is that I'm very happy to go and play in someone else's sandbox and be part of a team and to kind of be a vessel for someone else's vision and try to kind of execute their vision with great enthusiasm as if it was my own. And then I also really love to work with a team and be kind of team captain. I enjoy that, I have strength in that area. I love filmmaking. I love directing. And so, I would absolutely love to direct a Star Wars film. I would absolutely love to have a Star Wars show."

Bryce Dallas Howard Believes Taking on Creative Roles in 'Star Wars' Takes Courage

Image via Lucasfilm

Howard's admiration for the current creators in the Star Wars universe was evident. "What that takes, I've now seen it up close and personal. It takes remarkable courage, it takes incredible mastery, a lot of humility, the ability to listen, to pivot, and I have so much admiration for the folks who are doing that," she explained. "And so, if I was ever to be brought the opportunity, I would absolutely jump at it. But I'm incredibly, incredibly, incredibly proud and impressed with everyone who's currently doing that in the Star Wars universe."

Legendary Figures Helped Bring 'Skeleton Crew' to Life

Image via Disney+

Weintraub highlighted the unique aspects of Skeleton Crew, noting the extensive use of practical effects, including contributions from legendary figures in the industry. He asked Howard if she got to work with these practical elements. "Yes! All of them!" She enthusiastically responded. "Yeah, no it is very, very, very exciting because kind of the infrastructure that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have built is allowing for this kind of broadening and truly […] Jon Favreau in particular because he had the relationship with Jon Watts through Spider-Man because Jon Watts directed all the Tom Holland Spider-Mans."

"He kind of knew how great Jon Watts was and really entrusted him with this, but it was wonderful because Jon Favreau was there every single day. I didn't expect that. I didn't expect for Jon Favreau to be there every day, not on his own set, technically."

Howard highlighted the cohesive storytelling across the Star Wars series, as well as praising the king of stop-motion, Phil Tippett, who was brought on board to bring an old-school feel to the series.

"So there is a cohesiveness to the storytelling with Ahsoka, with Skeleton Crew, with Mandalorian, with Boba Fett. That is wonderful, and because of that, it's not the wheel every single time. And so there are able to be these moments where, you know, I mean, Jon has been bringing Phil Tippett in since the absolute beginning. I mean, he helped design The Purge in my episode for Boba Fett. And so just getting to do that more and more and more has been really remarkable."

Don’t miss Skeleton Crew when it arrives on Disney+ later this year. And check out the rest of our coverage from Fan Expo now!