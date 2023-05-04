It’s officially Star Wars Day which means it's time for another movie marathon in a galaxy far far away. However, it also means that fans need to get their wallets ready because new merchandise is always dropped on this celebratory occasion. This year’s no different as Build-A-Bear just announced the latest bears and plushies for their Star Wars line which has a big focus on the Disney+ side of the ever-expanding universe.

The new bears include Summer Grogu sporting a green Mandalorian branded robe, a normal brown-robed Grogu, a Rancor, Mando, Ahsoka, and a Bantha. They’re all themed around these characters' appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. Ironically, like the show that inspired it, Boba Fett is nowhere to be found in these new bears. However, that saltiness aside, these bears have a lot of fun added detail to them. Mando comes with his iconic theme song installed, Ashoka comes with her lightsaber, and the Bantha comes with a saddle so your other Star Wars bears can ride them.

However, the crown jewel of this launch has to do with the only bear not associated with The Book of Boba Fett. That would be the Wampa from Empire Strikes Back. Besides the fact that this is the cutest Wampa Star Wars fans have ever laid eyes on, this bear comes with a detachable arm. This is just like in the opening sequence in Empire on Hoth where Luke Skywalker cuts off the arm of the Wampa who captured him. Humorous details like that are sure to have this Wampa sell out very quickly.

The State of the Star Wars Universe

While Star Wars Celebration last month has gotten many fans excited about the future of this iconic expanded universe, the Disney+ era has been a bit rocky. Andor and The Mandalorian have been great successes for the streamer, but The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and Obi-Wan Kenobi have been divisive, to say the least. It didn’t help that the latest season of Mandalorian, which debuted in March, was arguably the weakest of the series thus far.

However, like stated before, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Star Wars. Andor Season 2’s currently in production, Ahsoka’s own live-action series is debuting in August, Star Wars is finally looking like it's returning to the big screen after over half a decade away, and the new video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has become a critical darling. While we wait and see what the future of Star Wars has in store for fans, we’ll have these new Build-a-Bears keeping us company in the meantime.

These Are The Build-A-Bears You’re Looking For

All these new Star Wars Build-A-Bears are available now. The only one that’s not an online exclusive is the Summer Grogu. You can view the preview images of the bears above, along with the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett below. The entire Star Wars universe can be streamed on Disney+.