The Big Picture Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels is auctioning off a collection of props and memorabilia from his time shooting the films.

Daniels feels it's time to part with these items as they are not being appreciated and wants others to cherish and display them.

Among the nearly 200 items up for auction are parts of Daniels' droid costume, autographed scripts, and pieces of the Millennium Falcon set.

Some key pieces of Star Wars history are about to go up for auction. C-3P0 actor Anthony Daniels is putting a large portion of his personal memorabilia collection up for sale. The BBC reports that Daniels is partnering with Hertfordshire-based auctioneer Propstore to auction off a number of props and mementos from his time shooting the numerous Star Wars productions he's participated in.

The decision to part with the items was not a hard one, says Daniels, "I realized I had these items and they're not unloved but they are unlooked at - we don't have them crowding the sitting room. Will I feel sad to part with them? No. I will enjoy the fact people will cherish and display them." Among the nearly 200 items up for auction are parts of Daniels' droid costume, autographed and annotated shooting scripts, and portions of the Millennium Falcon set, which Daniels claims he retrieved from an Elstree Studios bonfire following the filming of the concluding movie of the original Star Wars trilogy, Return of the Jedi. The auction began yesterday at BAFTA's London headquarters, and will continue through Sunday; the catalog can be seen on Propstore's website.

Who is Anthony Daniels?

An English actor and mime artist, Daniels was largely unfamiliar with science fiction when he was cast as the fussy, panic-prone protocol droid in Star Wars: A New Hope. Although his stiff, golden costume was stifling and uncomfortable, especially in the desert heat of Tunisia, where the movie's Tattooine scenes were filmed, he became a Star Wars mainstay after the movie became a global phenomenon. Daniels is the only actor to have appeared in all eleven theatrical Star Wars films; in addition to playing the droid throughout the nine films of the Skywalker Saga and in Rogue One, he appears as a human spice miner in Solo: A Star Wars Story. He has made frequent appearances in other Star Wars productions, voicing Threepio in a number of cartoons, including Clone Wars, Rebels, and the classic '80s series Droids. He most recently cameoed as C-3P0 in live-action on the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. He has also made a handful of other TV and film appearances; he had a recurring role on the British crime show Prime Suspect, with Helen Mirren, and voiced Legolas in Ralph Bakshi's animated Lord of the Rings.

There are, however, some items Daniels will keep. He notes that he has a Lego sculpture of C-3P0 that was given to him for appearing in a Lego Star Wars production, and a C-3P0 statue shaped like an Academy Award given to him by Lucasfilm. Says Daniels, "I'll take those to the grave."

The Propstore auction of Anthony Daniels' Star Wars memorabilia will run through Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Daniels below.