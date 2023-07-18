In the world of geeky collectibles, Sideshow is in a league of their own. Known for their hyperrealistic renderings of characters from sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book media, it's safe to say their beautiful figures are highly coveted by collectors all over the world. With the return of their online event Sideshow Con (running online July 18-21) comes a series of exciting product announcements, and Collider's Steve Weintraub is on the scene to capture everything the show has to offer. And really, what is a showcase of Sideshow figures without a trip to the galaxy far, far away?

This year, Sideshow Con will take things all the way back to the beginning of the Star Wars saga with everyone's favorite know-it-all droid with "Human Cyborg Relations: The C3PO Custom Art Show." The series features a wide range of interpretations of C-3PO, all courtesy of artists whose skills are in cosplay construction, sculpting, and painting. Each then took a blank bust of the protocol droid and put their own spin on him.

For some, this means turning 3PO into a different Star Wars character, like Darth Maul or Darth Vader. For others, the project entailed a more thorough deconstruction of the bust, such as using his head to build a diorama. Even the team at Hot Toys got in on the fun, contributing a bust of C-3PO split down the middle to reveal a smaller 3PO sitting inside, the surrounding decor almost reminiscent of Fritz Lang's iconic 1927 film Metropolis.

Image via Steve Weintraub

RELATED: Supergirl Takes Flight With New ‘The Flash’ Action Figure From Hot Toys

What's Next for Star Wars?

Exciting as the new figures are, it will likely be a while before either of them are seen on-screen again. Next up for Star Wars is the Disney+ series — and The Mandalorian spin-off — Ahsoka. The series will star Rosario Dawson in the title role as the one-time Jedi apprentice-turned-rebel spy whose attention has turned to stopping remaining Imperial factions in the early days of the New Republic while searching for the elusive Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson) whose return threatens the galaxy as a whole.

Sideshow Con runs online from July 18-21.

Human Cyborg Relations: The C-3PO Custom Art Show

Thank the Maker! Sideshow has curated an incredible exhibition of Star Wars inspired art by a range of designers, artists, and creators from all over the world. With skill sets ranging from cosplay construction and fabrication to sculpting and painting, these talented artists took blank busts of C-3PO and transformed them into new and unique interpretations of the beloved protocol droid from a galaxy far, far away.

Check out images from the art show below: