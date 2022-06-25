Where were you when you found out that you could own your very own Cad Bane Hot Toys figure? Having made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, Cad Bane is a fixture in the Star Wars canon that brings fear for whoever he is hunting. And now you can bring this imposing figure to your home. The 1/6 scale Cad Bane collectible figure comes with an "outfitted with a meticulously tailored costume, a belt, pistol holsters, a long coat (embedded with wires for a variety of posing options), and of course, Cad Bane's iconic hat!"

Cad Bane is the kind of character who is easily recognizable. From his very blue skin to his piercing red eyes, he is impossible to miss and this figure brings that iconic look to life in a way that only Hot Toys can. More than bringing to life just his iconic look, the figure also includes "a pair of blaster pistols, a flamethrower effect, and a figure display base."

And if you're really feeling the love for Cad Bane, the deluxe version also includes "a pair of boot-mounted rocket thrusters and, in a surprise reveal, Bane's techno-service droid Todo 360™ (as seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series)." He's perfect to add to your Star Wars collection and if you put him in a fight with Boba Fett, all the better, right?

RELATED: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Grogu, and The Mandalorian Coming to Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland

Fans learned a lot about him in The Book of Boba Fett as he came searching for Boba Fett. The two have a long history together even before we saw him in live action. But one of the most unforgivable things that Cad Bane did was shoot my dearly beloved Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant). If you want to stage that with your Cad Bane figure, you can keep on walking. While we know Cobb is fine thanks to the end credit scenes, it certainly left a bad impression in our mouths towards Cad Bane, but that doesn't change the fact that this figure is incredibly cool!

Both the Cad Bane 1/6 Scale Figure and the Cad Bane (Deluxe Version) 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys are both available for pre-order now! You can find more details Sideshow.com and get your own Cad Bane there. Just make sure he's not trying to hunt you down, you might be in danger!