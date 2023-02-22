Heads up Star Wars fans, Funko has revealed a new Cad Bane figurine to complete your collection. The new figurine sees the blue-skinned antagonist with his signature wide-brimmed hat, red eyes, big teeth, and rust-colored costume finished with a gun. The figurine takes on the likeness of the character mostly from his recent appearance in Book of Boba Fett, where stuntman Dorian Kingi physically portrayed the character. The Pop is now available to order.

Created by George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and Henry Gilroy, the ruthless bounty hunter was first introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars (voiced by Corey Burton) Season 1 finale, after which he served as a recurring antagonist. After the cancelation of the series in 2014 the character reemerged in Disney+ animated feature Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off series. Cad Bane continues to be the ruthless bounty hunter following the rise of the Galactic Empire, at the end of the series we see him stranded as Shand sabotaged his ship.

He then remerged in the live-action Book of Boba Fett, five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. In the series, he’s hired by the Pyke Syndicate to take over Tatooine. He arrived in Freetown to order its people to remain neutral in the upcoming war with Boba Fett, however, Marshal Cobb Vanth wasn’t having any of it since he believed in keeping his city clean of the spice trade. Nonetheless, Marshal gets beaten by Bane in a duel, who declares that Freetown will be left alone so long as the Pykes' spice trade continues. In the final battle, Boba Fett overpowers and stabs him with a Tusken gaffi stick, leaving a light on Bane's chest blinking red.

Image via Funko

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Is Already Written, Says Jon Favreau

Over time Bane’s story has taken many twists and turns, it’ll be very interesting to see where he appears next. Disney+ has several intertwined shows in the Star Wars franchise, and fans would love to see him again. While we don’t have any concrete information of Book of Boba Fett Season 2, fans will return to the sands with The Mandalorian Season 3 come March. The series will pick up in the aftermath of Book of Boba Fett, where Din Djarin aided Fett in getting rid of Pykes as well as was reunited with Grogu, who chose him over continuing his training with Luke Skywalker. The series will see the two heading to Mandalore, where Din needs to atone for breaking the rules of the creed he is supposed to live by.

You can order Cad Bane and several other Book of Boba Fett Pop! Funkos today.