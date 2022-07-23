Fans of all kinds are currently in the middle of San Diego Comic Con. While SDCC has been filled with mostly great film and TV news up to this point, there have been some great announcements in the world of toys as well. One of the biggest examples of this has been with Hasbro who have been announcing a lot of fun stuff in their various Star Wars lines. This includes a new Cal Kestis Vintage Collection figure based on his upcoming appearance in the game Jedi: Survivor.

Cal’s look is based on the teaser trailer for Survivor which was revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year and will be a sequel to the extremely popular Jedi: Fallen Order. The figure, like the entire Vintage Collection, stands at 3.75 inches tall with various points of articulation. Cal comes with his lightsaber, a blaster, and his lovable droid BD-1. It’s also important to note, since this new game takes place five years after Fallen Order, Cal is rocking a more mature look and five-o’clock shadow.

When Jedi: Fallen Order released in late 2019, fans wrote it off as just another EA Star Wars game that would disappoint them. However, to everyone's surprise, it was one of the best games to come out that year. The gameplay took what worked with popular franchises like Dark Souls and applied it to the vast Star Wars Universe while also using that more thoughtful gameplay loop to explore one of the darkest time periods in the series’ history. You as Cal felt the weight of Order 66 first hand and each combat encounter felt like a weighty test because of that. The boss battles were particularly entertaining with the various encounters against the Inquisitors really testing your gamer skills. It also just helped that the environments/planets explored in the game were well detailed as well as fun, Cal was an interesting character with a great performance from Cameron Monaghan, and the story was well crafted.

While we wait for Jedi: Survivor's release sometime in 2023, this new Cal figure is a great addition for any Star Wars collector and a sign of more challengingly fun times to come. The Hasbro Star Wars Vintage Collection has been a wonderfully affordable line that has brought fans back to the days when Kenner ruled the toy business. Cal is not up for preorder yet, but keep your eyes peeled because he will be up for preorder on Saturday, July 23 at 5 PM ET.