Ready to embark on their galactic adventure Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) enter the Mos Eisley cantina looking for a pilot to smuggle them to Alderaan in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Entering the smoke soaked bar, audiences were immersed into the galaxy far, far away with a wide array of alien patrons that couldn't be bothered by some routine dismemberment and blaster fire.

Backstory regarding the famed cantina has also been fleshed out over time in official Star Warsencyclopedias and reference books, trading cards, novels and comics. First identified as Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina in the 2016 reference book, Star Wars: Complete Locations, the drinking hole was owned by the mustachioed Wookie, Chalmun. While no droids were allowed inside, it featured numerous aliens, including Jawas, a couple of Saurins, the Trandoshan subspecies that are far less intimidating than the bounty hunter Bossk, and of course the Wookie, Chewbacca. There is more than enough names to fill the gritty alien crowd.

Arcona, Hem Dazon

First to pop up their head in the cantina is Hem Dazon, a member of the Arcona species, identified by their T-shaped head and gold shimmering eyes. Detailed in reference books, Dazon was a grumpy Arcona who became stranded on Tattooine after spending all his credits.

Dazon can also be seen sitting around with other alien patrons of the cantina, one in particular is a Siniteen male, named Pons Limbic, seen with his brain shaped head. Both species would also be incorporated into characters in the animated series The Clone Wars (2008). In Season 3, Episode 1 titled Clone Cadets, the episode features a group of clones in boot camp, with two bounty hunters turned instructors training the clones, Bric, a Siniteen, and El-Les, an Arcona.

Defel, Arleil Schous

Arleil Schous was a Defel male, a wolf-like species, that can be seen with its glowing red eyes hidden in the shadows of the cantina. Their wolf like appearance can be associated alongside its sharp teeth, furry muzzle and pointed ears. The Defel, however were not all that they appear to be.

In the reference book Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know, the wolf patron of the cantina was identified as the Defel, Arleil Schous and explained a shocking ability. The Defel species had a unique ability to bend light around their bodies, allowing them to become nearly invisible. However, Schous was rather old when seen in the cantina and his ability to become invisible had diminished. Maybe the drinks didn't help either.

Talz, Muftak

Muftak was a Talz male seen in the cantina, whose backstory was also elaborated in supporting content. Muftak was abandoned on Tattooine as a newborn and forced to spend his life in the excruciating heat, unlike his icy home planet. On Tattooine, Muftak teamed up with Kabe, the bat-like creature also seen at the cantina bar, and member of the Chadra Fan species. The two spent their days together as pickpockets.

The Talz species were also featured in The Clone Wars, Season 1, Episode 15 Trespass, where Obi-Wan and Anakin oversee a confrontation between the primitive Talz species and Pantoran dignitaries who were claiming the icy planet of Orto Plutonia as their own. While the Jedi look for a peaceful relationship with the native Talz, the Pantorans were too aggressive, an episode that serves as a commentary on colonization.

Devaronian, Kardue'sai'Malloc

Devaronians were native to the planet Devaron and are most recognizable for their two horns, and devil-like design. The Devaronian seen as a patron in the cantina was named Kardue'sai'Malloc and was a former army captain, known for his brutality, which resulted in him fleeing his home world. With a bounty on his head, Kardue'sai'Malloc went as the alias, Labria, on Tattooine.

Another notable Devaroinian is that of Burg, a mercenary seen in The Mandalorian(2019), Season 1, Chapter 6: The Prisoner. Played by prominent voice actor Clancy Brown, Burg was a towering Devaronian with little patience. The grumpy mercenary also showed off his species invulnerability against fire, able to withstand the flamethrower of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

Bith, Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes

Any Star Wars super fan has the "cantina song" engrained in their heads. The seven-piece, all-Bith, band, The Modal Nodes, played a collection of horns, strings and drums for an upbeat, jazz style of music that kept up the energy of the rough crowd. Lead by Figrin D'an, the band held a regular spot at Chalmun's Cantina, playing their most popular song "Mad About Me", heard in Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Bith were most recognizable for their bulbous heads, large black eyes and folds around their mouths. The Bith were largely regarded as a peaceful species, often becoming musicians, artists, scientists and engineers.

Aqualish, Ponda Baba

"He doesn't like you. I don't like you either!" Those famous words spoken for Ponda Baba, the Aqualish patron that Luke Skywalker had the misfortune to brush up against at the cantina bar. Ponda Baba and his nefarious surgical friend, Dr. Evazan, who threatened Luke for his partner, were local spice runners for Jabba the Hutt.

Ponda Baba is of the Aqualish species of their native home world, Ando. A curious factoid about their anatomy, to explain some behind-the-scenes details, is that their red blood does not cauterize. This evidence can be seen when Obi-Wan slices off Baba's arm with a lightsaber, but blood still hits the cantina floor. This one of the few displays of blood in the Star Wars franchise, who continually try to appeal to viewers of all ages and the rating systems.

Duros, Ohwun and Chachi de Mal

The Duros species can be recognized by their blue skin, noseless face and large red eyes. Two patrons of the cantina that are of the Duros species were the couple Ohwun de Mal and Chachi de Mal. Now, their backstory has changed a bit between legends and canon continuity, but at one point they were said to be the owners of Docking Bay 94, the very same bay Han Solo (Harrison Ford) docked the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Duros species were native to the planet Duro, in one of the core systems in the galaxy and were one of the first species to equip their ships with hyperdrives. One of the most notorious Duros to ever live is that of infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane, first introduced in the series, The Clone Wars and recently adapted into live-action in The Book of Boba Fett (2021). The ruthless Duros bounty hunter was a known Jedi killer and was even hired on occasion by Darth Sidious.

Ithorian, Momaw Nadan

Momaw Nadan, also known on set as the Hammerhead, was an Ithorian male easily recognizable by its tall upward bending face. An Ithorian cannot speak basic, the common language within the core systems, because of its anatomy. An Ithorian could only speak its native tongue through its two mouths and four throats.

The Ithorians have always been regarded as a pacifist society, who even exiled Momaw Nadan because he revealed his planets ecological secrets to the Empire. The Ithorians did have force sensitive individuals, some even becoming Jedi, but two brothers in particular fell far off the Ithorian pacifist tree. Bounty hunting brothers, Bulduga and Onca, were notorious among the galaxy. However, they met their demise in a vicious trial lead by Count Dooku, one brother even being gunned down by Cad Bane, as seen in The Clone Wars.

Morseerian, Nabrun Leids

Of all the alien faces occupying the cantina, Nabrun Leids, a Morseerian, has their face hidden behind a mask. Standing at the bar when Luke enters the cantina, Leids can be seen with its elongated head and gas mask. Morseerians could only breathe methane, which forced them to wear respirators when not on their home planet of Merj.

Like many occupants of the cantina, Nabrun Leids was a smuggler and pilot, but spent their off days drinking at the bars. Leids is the only Morseerian seen in the Star Wars movies, but their species have been written about in several books and companion materials and have a striking resemblance to Dream's mask in The Sandman(2022).

Rodian, Greedo

The Rodian species were reptilian humanoids from the planet Rodia. Their physiology is known for its colored skin, thin snouts, a pair of antennae and large eyes that could see in infrared. Their home planet is characterized as hot and humid, as their bodies were structured to adapt in aquatic and swamp-like environments. However, their home world was in close proximity to hyperspace lanes, which brought their species far and wide across the galaxy.

The most notable Rodian in the Star Wars canon is Greedo Tetsu Jr., known criminal and bounty hunter hired by Jabba the Hutt to hunt down Han Solo. In the smuggler's iconic introduction, Solo is greeted with a blaster in his face by Greedo and the two have an unpleasant conversation that doesn't end well. Since this article is sticking with the theatrical version, let's just recall the famous debate; 'who shot first, Han or Greedo?', because Greedo never even got a shot off. Han only shot.

