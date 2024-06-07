The Big Picture Hasbro's Mos Eisley Cantina playset brings the iconic Star Wars setting to life in intricate detail with exclusive action figures.

The set includes the Cantina's facade, entrance, bar, booths, tables, and stools, along with over 100 cups and glasses for realism.

Pledges for the Deluxe version with more accessories can be made until July 8, 2024, with a goal of 8000 backers needed for production.

It's the place where everybody knows your name - unless you're a droid, because they don't serve your kind there - and it's coming from Hasbro. The Mos Eisley Cantina, the bar full of cutthroats, bounty hunters, and weird aliens from Star Wars: A New Hope, is Hasbro's latest crowdfunded offering from Haslab. The new playset is loaded with screen-accurate detail and exclusive action figures.

The set, which is scaled for Hasbro's Vintage Collection 3 3/4"-scale action figures, will include the Cantina's external facade and entrance, the bar itself, three modular booths, and a wide variety of tables, stools, chairs and benches - as well as over 100 cups and glasses to keep your bar's plastic patrons hydrated. The entire set, once assembled, will measure 32 inches by 19 inches. Hasbro is also offering a deluxe version of the set, which will come with three more modular booths and even more tables, stools, chairs, and glasses. The set will sell for $399.99 USD, while the Deluxe version will set you back $499.99. Pledges can be made at HasbroPulse.com, with a limit of five per customer. The campaign will run until midnight on July 8, 2024, and will only be produced if it reaches 8000 backers by then.

What Action Figures are Included With the Mos Eisley Cantina?

Close

The set will include an exclusive figure of Wuher, the Cantina's surly, droid-hating bartender. It will also include both of the Tonnika Sisters, a duo of beehive-sporting human con artists; despite being some of the more prominently featured characters in the film's Cantina scene, these will be the first ever full-sized action figures of the duo. If the crowdfunding project exceeds its goals, collectors will have even more patrons to populate the bar. At 11,000 backers, the set will feature luckless Rodian bounty hunter Greedo, who may or may not have shot first in his duel with Han Solo; at 14,000, it will add a figure of four-armed, gas-mask sporting alien Nabrun Leids; and at 17,000, backers will also get a figure of lupine Defel bounty hunter Arliel Schous. All figures will be packaged separately on a Vintage Collection cardback.

If the Mos Eisley Cantina is fully-funded, it will be the fourth large-scale Star Wars playset/vehicle to go into production via Haslab. Previous successes include the Razor Crest ship from The Mandalorian, the Ghost from Star Wars: Rebels, and Jabba the Hutt's Sail Barge, from Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope A farm boy from a desert planet becomes an unlikely hero in the fight against the oppressive Galactic Empire. Guided by a former Jedi Knight and alongside a rebellious princess, a smuggler, and his co-pilot, he embarks on a mission to destroy the Death Star, a massive space station capable of annihilating entire planets. As he learns about the mystical Force, he discovers his destiny and the true strength within himself.

Haslab's Mos Eisley Cantina crowdfunding project will end at midnight on July 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Hasbro's promo video for the Cantina playset below.