Tony Gilory Taking Over Cassian Andor Disney+ Series as Showrunner

Disney+ is moving right along with production on its latest Star Wars spinoff show following Cassian Andor, Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 prequel Rogue One. Luna has already been confirmed to reprise his role as the Rebel pilot and team leader, with Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller also joining the cast. Today, Disney announced that two more actors, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough, have been added to the project.

As reported by THR, O’Reilly will be reprising her role as Mon Mothma, a chief member of the Rebel Alliance who originally appeared in Return of the Jedi. No details are currently available about Gough’s character (or Skarsgård or Soller’s, for that matter). But arguably the more intriguing news is that Oscar-nominated writer and director Tony Gilroy will be taking over as the series’ showrunner. Gilroy, who received Best Screenplay and Best Director nods for Michael Clayton, co-wrote Rogue One with Chris Weitz. In addition, the series’ writing staff includes Gilroy, his brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler, Velvet Buzzsaw), and Beau Willimon (House of Cards). Dan Gilroy also received a Best Screenplay nod for Nightcrawler, and Willimon created House of Cards for Netflix and served as showrunner for the first four seasons.

The untitled show has been described as a “spy series,” and we know that it will take place 5 years prior to the events of Rogue One, which makes total sense considering *SPOILERS* Luna’s character 100% dies at the end of that movie, along with pretty much everyone else. But after the success (and quality!) of both The Mandalorian and the final season of Clone Wars, it’s undeniable that Disney+ is currently batting 1,000 with its Star Wars properties. I’m excited to see this one, which has a truly impressive roster of talent behind the scenes.