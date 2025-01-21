Shawn Levy's mystery Star Wars movie may have its star. Ryan Gosling is in talks to join the film as its lead. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the move will spur the film onto the fast track. Collider has heard that Levy's film will arrive before the Daisy Ridley-led Rey movie. Levy is coming off Deadpool and Wolverine, the R-rated superhero buddy pic that broke the bank at the box office last summer. According to THR, Levy was in talks to reunite with that film's stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, on a boy band comedy for Paramount. However, the casting of Gosling, a hot commodity after well-received performances in Barbie and The Fall Guy, would blast the Star Wars movie into action, like hitting a Mandalorian rocket pack with a vibro-ax.

Currently, the only upcoming Star Wars movie that's actually committed a scene to celluloid is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which wrapped production last October and is on course for a May 2026 release. Gosling's casting would make Levy's mystery Star Wars film the next one to start production, although it currently does not even have a release date. Lucasfilm did not have any comment on the report.

What Do We Know About Shawn Levy's 'Star Wars' Movie?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

So far, details about Levy's Star Wars film have been harder to find than the Sith planet Exegol. In addition to directing, Levy is also co-writing the film with Jonathan Tropper (Warrior); the two previously collaborated on the film The Adam Project. Last year, Levy talked about the film on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, stating, "I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is— there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment, that's Star Wars to me." It is reportedly a standalone film and is not connected to the larger Skywalker saga or the galaxy of projects from The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Levy's film is one of a number of Star Wars movies in development. Others include a James Mangold film set to take place 25,000 years before the previous Star Wars films; a film depicting Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi Order after the events of The Rise of Skywalker; and Rogue Squadron, a Patty Jenkins film centering around starfighter pilots.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie is in development; no title or release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch previous Star Wars titles on Disney+.

