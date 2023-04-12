In the last couple of years, Disney and Lucasfilm have been aggressively expanding the Star Wars universe with multiple spinoff series that explore what happens in the galaxy far, far away when the Skywalkers are not directly involved with the story. So, of course, when it was time for another Star War Celebration event, we were excited to learn more about how the franchise will keep us busy for the next couple of years. We were not disappointed. We will not only have more TV shows to watch in the near future, but Star Wars is finally coming back to theaters with three new movies. Collider was on the ground, reporting all the breaking news as they were announced. Still, now that the event is over, it is time to recap all the major reveals from 2023’s Star Wars Celebration.

James Mangold Is Directing a Star Wars Movie

Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be impressed with director’s James Mangold work in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny because they are bringing the filmmaker back to helm a new Star Wars movie set thousands of years before the “Skywalker Saga.” Codenamed "Star Wars Zero," Mangold’s film is expected to explore the “Dawn of the Jedi” era, setting the foundations for all the Force conflicts that happened in the galaxy for more than 25 thousand years. While we don’t know much about this project yet, we are definitely excited to see a brand-new Star Wars adventure in theaters.

Dave Filoni Star Wars Movie Will Tie the Disney+ Shows Together

Mangold is not the only filmmaker to helm a new Star Wars movie, as Dave Filoni will direct a film set in the New Republic period. Filoni has been overseeing multiple Star Wars projects for the past decade, being part of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Ahsoka series. He was also behind animated series such as Star Wars: Rebels and Tales of the Jedi. That means Filoni deeply understands Star Wars mythology, and it’s good to see he’ll get the chance to take his talents to theaters for more than one scene. Also, by taking place in the New Republic period, the Filoni movie should tie into The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, both shows that explore the dangers of Imperial Remnants after the fall of Darth Sidious.

Daisy Ridley Will Return to Rebuild the Jedi Order

The most exciting movie project revealed during 2023’s Star Wars Celebration involves Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey. Set 15 years after the controversial The Rise of Skywalker, the movie will follow the Jedi Master as she tries to rebuild the Jedi Order. Despite how the complicated production of the sequel trilogy affected each chapter’s reception by the public and critics alike, Rey is a fantastic character that deserves another shot at the silver screen. The Rey movie will be written by Steven Knight and directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Andor Season 2 Got a New Teaser

It’s hard to argue that Andor is the best Star Wars series to hit Disney+ so far. So, of course, we are all excited to see Diego Luna come back to spread the Revolution across the galaxy. Luckily for us, we got a new trailer for Season 2 of Andor during the Star War Celebration that shows how the follow-up season will be grittier and more dangerous than the first part of the story. Andor Season 2 shouldn’t be available before 2024, but we are already counting the days until the series returns.

First Look at Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew

Fans lucky enough to be at 2023’s Star Wars Celebration saw the first footage of Skeleton Crew, an upcoming series starring Jude Law as the Jedi leader of a band of young misfits roaming through the galaxy. Skeleton Crew is going hard on the 1980s family-adventure aesthetics and promises to be the Star Wars version of The Goonies.

The Acolyte Tease Is Filled with Jedi

2023’s Star Wars Celebration also presented the first footage of The Acolyte, a TV show set 100 years before George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. Set during the “High Republic” era, The Acolyte will explore the conflict between the Dark and the Light side of the Force in a period of apparent peace and stability. The series will star Rebecca Henderson as fan-favorite Jedi Vernestra Twoh, Joonas Suotano as a Wookie Jedi, and Jodie Turner-Smith as a mysterious Force user.

Lars Mikkelsen Returns as Thrawn for the First Ahsoka Trailer

The first trailer for Ahsoka also sook fans to their core. Of course, it was great to see Rosario Dawson back as the former Jedi Master, but the trailer officially welcomed Lars Mikkelsen as the live-action version of fan-favorite villain Thrawn, a character he voiced in Star Wars: Rebels. It’s not only the actor who is making the jump from animation since the live-action series storyline will have a deep connection with the events of Star Wars: Rebels. Finally, the new trailer also promises the series will adapt the storyline of the beloved book Heir to the Empire. As the trailer confirms, Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ this August.

The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer Brings the Squad Back

After living many galactic adventures, The Bad Batch was renewed for a third and final season. The 2023’s Star Wars Celebration announcement came with a new trailer that shows how Emperor Palpatine will ramp up his cloning program in Season 3. Fennec Shand is also back for Season 3, which promises to give the animated series a worthy conclusion.

Tales of the Jedi Will Return for Season 2

Created by Filoni, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology animated series that explores the story of different Force-sensitive characters during the prequel trilogy era. The series was well-received by fans, who were eager to learn more about some of their favorite characters. Fortunately, during 2023’s Star Wars Celebration, we learned the anthology would return for a second season.

Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions Looks Awesome

Tales of the Jedi is not the only animated anthology fighting for your attention, as Star Wars: Visions got a thrilling Season 2 trailer. The series is not part of the main Star Wars canon, instead inviting different animated studios to put their own spin on the mythology. Season 1 was all about Japanese anime, but the trailer for Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions give us a taste of the international approach of the new episodes, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning May 4, 2023.

2023’s Star Wars Celebration also found the time to reach out to another beloved Lucasfilm franchise and give Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a new trailer. The trailer shows how Harrison Ford is racing against the clock in Indy’s final adventure. We also discovered that Dial of Destiny will have a 2 hours and 22 minutes runtime, making it the longest entry in the franchise.