We're about a month away from this year's edition of Star Wars Celebration. The fan convention will take place at ExCel London from April 7 through April 10, giving fans a whole weekend to bring their best cosplay, turn on their lightsabers, and share with thousands of other fans their love for the iconic franchise that has captivated the hearts of millions for almost half-a-century. Besides getting their first looks at new collectibles, clothing and fan art based on Star Wars, Lucasfilm organizes several panels throughout the event to showcase the projects they're currently working on, and the ones that'll make their way to the screen next.

One of many examples from previous years regarding how the studio utilizes the event to generate hype for their projects is the first full trailer released for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ten years after Revenge of the Sith showed how Anakin (Hayden Christensen) fell to the dark side because he tried to save Padmé (Natalie Portman), it was time for Star Wars to come back to theaters. Since fans already knew that Episode VII would feature the return of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher in their iconic roles, anticipation for the movie had reached critical levels.

And then, in front of thousands of die-hard Star Wars fans, the trailer played for the first time, causing very strong reactions from the crowd when Han Solo said: "Chewie, we're home". Similar trailer debuts were organized for the other films in the sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm knows that nothing creates more excitement than an auditorium full of people whose lives have been deeply affected by the franchise, and you can be sure that they're ready to create more unforgettable memories when Celebration comes back next month.

What Announcements Can Be Expected From This Year's Celebration?

It's been more than four years since a Star Wars movie hit theaters, when the Skywalker Saga concluded with The Rise of Skywalker. With their theatrical schedule wide open after the release of this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Celebration is the perfect opportunity for the studio to announce when the galaxy far, far away will return to the big screen.

On the other hand, Lucasfilm has been busy since Rise of Skywalker came out with the construction of their television universe. The Mandalorian, which is currently airing its third season, served as the base for an interconnected narrative that has been taking place on Disney+ over the past couple of years. Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are some of the upcoming television series that will serve as the next steps in this escalating story, so a first look at the both of them might be on the table at the convention. The Ahsoka show alone is getting its own panel on Saturday, April 8.

You can find the complete panel schedule for this year's Star Wars Celebration below:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase (11 AM - 12:30 PM) [Celebration Stage] The Making of Andor Season 1 (3 PM - 4 PM) [Celebration Stage]

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Ahsoka (11 AM - 12:00 PM) [Celebration Stage] 40 Years of Return of the Jedi (2 PM - 3 PM) [Celebration Stage] Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Screening (3 PM - 4 PM) [Galaxy Stage]

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Villains of the Sequel Trilogy (11 AM - 12 PM) [Celebration Stage] Star Wars: The High Republic (1 PM - 2 PM) [Galaxy Stage] A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi (1:30 PM - 2:30 PM) [Celebration Stage]

Monday, April 10, 2023