The galaxy far, far away is coming to Asia after more than a decade, as Lucasfilm announced today that the next edition of Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan in April 2025. The fan event allows people who love the franchise created by George Lucas to come together and be a part of the franchise's history, as new films and television series are announced in front of thousands of admirers. The announcement came during the closing ceremony for this year's edition of the event, which took place in London over the course of the past weekend. As made evident by the news, there won't be a Star Wars Celebration held next year.

The fact that the event will come back to Asia certainly comes as a surprise, given how Star Wars isn't as popular there as it is in the United States. As proven by the box office for the films set in the franchise released under Disney, audiences in Asian countries aren't very interested in the galaxy far, far away compared to other major Hollywood blockbusters. The move could be made precisely in an attempt to attract new fans, as well as leaning on the brand synergy established by the Tokyo Disneyland Resort that opened in Japan back in 1983. This would also mark the first Celebration taking place in Asia after Disney acquired Star Wars back in 2012, as the previous occasion where the event was held in the continent happened in 2008 while promoting The Clone Wars.

The reason behind an edition of the event not being held next year is simply the fact that Celebration has never been an annual event. The convention was originally founded back in 1999 in order to promote the release of The Phantom Menace, with Celebration only coming back when a prequel trilogy installment was right around the corner. Over the years, while the event made some back-to-back appearances, it was attached to the release of a major project most of the time. And while, thanks to Disney+, there's a constant output of Star Wars content, there might be a good reason why Disney is skipping 2024 for their prestigious event.

Star Wars is Coming Back to Theaters

One of the most exciting reveals coming out of this year's Celebration was the next three Star Wars movies that are flying towards the big screen after The Rise of Skywalker. James Mangold will be directing a story about the very first Jedi in the galaxy and Dave Filoni will be in charge of closing out the story threads from The Mandalorian in cinemas. But perhaps the most shocking announcement from the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel was the return of Daisy Ridley in the role of Rey, in an adventure directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set fifteen years after the character's last appearance.

While an official city hasn't been announced for the 2025 edition of Star Wars Celebration, Tokyo seems like the most plausible choice due to the Disneyland Resort located in the city.