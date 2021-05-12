Star Wars Celebration is back, with the popular gathering of fans and celebrities alike set to come back in 2022. While the fanbase for Star Wars is a contentious one, there is one important thing that unites us all: We just really love Star Wars.

Starting back in 1999, the event is where fans of the franchise can come together to celebrate this galaxy we all care deeply for while getting to see some of our favorite stars and meet them. It’s a beautiful time to be a fan of the Star Wars franchise.

The event has now shifted dates. According to the website, the event has moved from an August date to a May date to help celebrate safely with fans. “In order to provide the best fan experience possible, and after further consideration with our hotel and venue teams, we have made the decision to adjust the dates for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 from August 18-21 2022, to May 26-29, 2022. These new dates will provide fans with more incredible offerings to enjoy at Star Wars Celebration!”

The team behind Star Wars Celebration is doing a good job of being accommodating to the switch. If you had tickets to Celebration and can now no longer attend, they are willing to offer ticket refunds and adjust accordingly. But it is nice to know that fans of the Star Wars universe can soon get together to celebrate. Big events like Star Wars Celebration were canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and concerns. Without events like San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con, we were meeting virtually to celebrate our favorite franchises. It was fun but it wasn’t the same as being surrounded by other fans and getting to share our excitement for these properties.

There is still nothing set talent-wise, as we’re over a year out from the actual celebration, but the team behind Celebration is working hard to make sure hotels are set and that those who have tickets are ready to go. We all love the galaxy far far away and this shift just brings that excitement to a boil. We’re going to be together again and all yelling about how much we love Star Wars when the event returns next year.

