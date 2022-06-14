Andor, the next live-action Star Wars TV series, heads to Disney+ on August 31, 2022. The series, set five years before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will follow the title character during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance.

Like any Star Wars series set around the Skywalker Saga, the show promises to both introduce new characters and return to some old favorites. Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera are already set to appear in the show, but it's likely that several others will follow suit. From rebel leaders to Jedi heroes, here are just a few familiar faces that could cross paths with Cassian Andor.

Bail Organa

One of the Rebel Alliance's most prominent figures, Bail Organa represented Alderaan in the Galactic Senate. After the Empire rose to power, he also became the adoptive father of Princess Leia.

Bail Organa seems like a no-brainer for an appearance in this show, especially given actor Jimmy Smits's return to the role in both Rogue One and the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Besides, how could you have a show about the origins of the Alliance without one of its founding members?

Emperor Palpatine

Just as Bail Organa is a key leader in the Rebellion, Emperor Palpatine is the face of the Galactic Empire. Also known as the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, Palpatine played the part of a kindly politician in his quest to seize complete and total control over the galaxy.

Given that the show will start during the heyday of the Empire, some sort of appearance from the Emperor could fit the story of the series nicely. Whether his role comes via a flashback, a hologram, or the flesh remains a completely different story.

Director Krennic

Director Orson Krennic was the main antagonist of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Obsessed with the completion of the Death Star project, Krennic was one of the most intelligent and dangerous men in the Empire's high command.

With Andor looking to dig deeper into the workings of the Empire, an appearance from Director Krennic would feel appropriate. The show could even make the character more complex and intriguing than what we knew of him in Rogue One.

Enfys Nest

Of the many new faces introduced in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, the young Enfys Nest may just be the most interesting of them all. Leader of the Cloud Riders, Enfys Nest is a pirate dedicated to stamping out evil and injustice throughout the stars.

Though a Solo follow-up doesn't look too likely at the moment, Enfys Nest's story would fit right at home in Andor. A resistance fighter and leader herself, an alliance with Cassian and the greater rebel movement could greatly benefit the stories of both characters.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano, who will be getting a series of her own in 2023, is a character who needs little introduction. The Jedi started off as the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker before becoming a survivor of the Great Jedi Purge.

By the time Andor begins, Ahsoka has already been involved with the Rebel Alliance for some time, going under the codename "Fulcrum". Given her pre-existing relationship with the movement, an appearance of some sort would be a great treat for fans of the animated side of Star Wars.

Hera Syndulla

The daughter of freedom fighter Cham Syndulla, Hera was a fervent believer in the Rebellion. She's also quite the pilot, and captain of the light freighter the Ghost.

While she has yet to appear in live-action, Captain Syndulla was name-dropped in Rogue One, and her ship appeared during the film's climactic space battle. An appearance in the show could serve as a great bridge between her film references and her animated origins.

Princess Leia

To some, she's a general, but to others, she's royalty. From her days in the Rebellion all the way to the Resistance movement, Princess Leia Organa fought for what she believed in until the very end.

An appearance from Princess Leia has the potential to be quite interesting, as the show is still a few years away from the beginning of the original trilogy. No longer the child we saw in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and not quite the freedom fighter in A New Hope, this could serve as another opportunity to put a completely new spin on a classic character.

Cal Kestis

The main character of the Jedi: Fallen Order game and its upcoming sequel, Cal Kestis is a Padawan who survived the dreaded Jedi purge. Since then, he's run into bounty hunters, fellow surviving Jedi, and even Darth Vader himself.

With all the characters Cal has already encountered, would it really be out of nowhere for him to meet Cassian? Cal has already met rebels like Saw Gerrera, so it makes sense for him to get involved with the Rebellion as time progresses.

Qi'ra

No Star Wars story seems complete without a brush with the criminal underworld. Qi'ra, a top-ranking member of Crimson Dawn, is just one of the more recent additions to this corner of the Star Wars universe.

Though her story has been continued in Marvel's Star Wars comics, there's still plenty of mystery surrounding this character between the events of Solo and the comics. Qi'ra and the criminal organization Crimson Dawn could be quite the interesting foe (or friend?) for the struggling Alliance to face.

Lor San Tekka

A character who appeared for only a few minutes in The Force Awakens, Lor San Tekka is the man who helped guide Poe Dameron towards the missing Luke Skywalker. He was also a member of the Church of the Force, a church founded after the Jedi's fall that practiced their beliefs.

In a time when the Jedi are extinct, Lor San Tekka could serve as an excellent way of weaving the force into the story of Andor. It would also be intriguing to see a much younger and more active version of the explorer, years separated from his appearance in Episode VII.

