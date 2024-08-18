Within the Star Wars universe, the franchise has introduced numerous characters to fans in all shapes and sizes. This aspect is a massive strength of the series, as they can experiment with different aliens to create a diverse galaxy of fun characters. However, with so many exciting archetypes and figures, some are bound to stand out, especially those who are more badass.

Although the term "badass" doesn't have a straightforward definition, fans know it when they see it. Maybe they have a cool design or demeanor or shine brightly during a brave fight or hyped moment. Unfortunately, many badass characters, such as Boba Fett and The Stranger from The Acolyte, aren't currently quite as noteworthy, showing the sheer number of badasses in the Star Wars universe. However, the following characters proved their badassery more than enough times to cement their reputation as the greatest in the galaxy.

10 Luthan Rael

Played by Stellan Skarsgård

Luthen Rael is integral to Star Wars's critically acclaimed TV show Andor. Played by Stellan Skarsgård, Luthen is the leader of a rebellion faction with the goal of forming a unified rebellion with the help of Mon Mothma. The complex Luthern Rael lives a double life as a spy, posing as an antique dealer in the heart of Coruscant to keep in touch with his connections and serve as a network for his rebellion.

Luthen may not be fans' first thought of a badass character because of his aversion to combat, but he must avoid it; otherwise, he risks blowing his operation. What makes Luthen so badass is his commanding presence and intricate plans to topple the empire. He is always confident no matter the opponent, and his heartless attitude has produced epic quotes and moments. Skarsgård's monologue about Rael's sacrifices is among the saga's strongest acting moments.

9 Ahsoka Tano

Played by Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson

With her first introduction as Anakin Skywalker's padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano conquered the hearts of fans, eventually headlining a Disney+ live-action series, Ahsoka. Learning the ways of the Jedi during the Clone Wars, Ahsoka grew from an annoying brat into a wise and badass force user. After she departs from the Jedi order, she helps stop Galaxy-wide conflicts on her terms, from the Siege of Mandalore to Grand Admiral Thrawn's return.

Despite her rocky start, Ahoska matured into a badass fighter who fought against Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Ahsoka has many great quotes showing her wisdom and calm personality. She is an effortless badass, from her laid-back approach to her impressive feats of strength. With her remarkable fighting style, Ahsoka has shown how tough she can be during the Siege of Mandalore, with fans hoping to see more epicness in season two of Ahsoka.

8 Rey

Played by Daisy Ridley

As the protagonist of Star Wars' sequel trilogy, Daisy Ridley's Rey has become the most recent face of the franchise. Born in the middle of nowhere and without her parents, Rey began life as a scavenger until fate connected her to the rebellion, where she would learn her true purpose. Rey would then train in the ways of the Force and help bring down The First Order, establishing herself as one of Star Wars' most powerful characters.

Whether fans think of Rey as a Skywalker or a Palpatine, they can't deny she has her fair share of badass moments throughout the sequel trilogy. From fighting a group of Praetorian guards in an epic showdown to flipping over a tie fighter and cutting its wing off, Rey has proved to be a mighty Jedi with incredible moments. With Rey returning for a new Star Wars movie, fans hope to see more badass moments as she rebuilds the Jedi order.

7 Darth Maul

Played by Ray Park and Sam Witwer

With his epic introduction in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul became a fan-favorite. Serving as the apprentice to Darth Sidious, Darth Maul was supposedly killed but somehow returned meaner and far more unhinged. After his brother, Savage Opress, finds him, the two go on a quest for revenge against Palpatine and Obi-Wan.

While it is difficult for Jedi to be considered badass because of their nature, the opposite is true for the Sith, who have no issue embracing their savage side. Right from Darth Maul's introduction, fans know he was a badass. He barely says anything the entire movie, but his unique design, epic double lightsaber unsheathing, and the greatest duel in Star Wars history effortlessly make him one of the most striking characters in Star Wars. Darth Maul got even more badass in The Clone Wars, which gave him more substance, hate, purpose, and impressive moments, such as taking control of Mandalore.

6 Padmé Amidala

Played by Natalie Portman

Initially, Natalie Portman received backlash for her Star Wars role because of the prequels' poor performance. However, years after the release, fans realized just how important her character was. Padmé was the senator of Naboo and mother to Luke and Leia, making her one of the most essential characters in the franchise.

It may be easy for Force users to stand out because of the vast power available to them; however, true badasses are made through effort and will, something Padmé Amidala understands. Despite being a senator, she has many badass moments, from the fight in Geonosis to her many trials in The Clone Wars. Not only does Padmé get her hands dirty with epic moments, but she can also be a badass as a politician, facing insurmountable odds against a corrupt government.

5 Din Djarin

Played by Pedro Pascal

With his introduction with The Mandalorian, Din Djarin has become the most recent face of Star Wars along with Grogu, enough so to earn themselves a new movie coming out in 2026. Once a foundling, now a bounty hunter, Din Djarin's life changed after encountering Grogu, a Force-sensitive baby. After protecting the child, the two formed a close bond and continued their journey together, set to wrap up with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Mandalorian set Din Djarin's character as a badass right from the get-go, with him having an epic fight in a bar and a hardboiled one-liner to top it off. His lone-wolf personality is already cool, but his skills and impressive feats further cement him as a bonafide badass with a heart. Despite the show's recent struggle, Din Djarin continues to be a badass in moments, including hunting down his crew, fighting off a swarm of bounty hunters, and fighting a Krayt Dragon.

4 Darth Vader

Played by James Earl Jones and various actors

As the most iconic movie villain, Darth Vader made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Before falling into darkness, he was the chosen one, known as Anakin Skywalker, but turned to the dark side after losing everything he loved. He became Darth Vader and would rule over the galaxy with Emperor Palpatine until his eventual redemption that saved the galaxy.

With a design like his, Darth Vader had to be badass, and boy was he. Everything the character does is badass, from slaughtering a hallway full of rebels to just breathing. Darth Vader's name alone sends shivers down rebels' spines, with his voice only adding to how cool his character is. As one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the series, Darth Vader highlights this through his badass nature, intimidating personality, resounding voice, and epic moments, with no such thing as innumerable odds for this character.

3 Han Solo

Played by Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich

Han Solo is one of the most iconic Star Wars characters and a staple of the original trilogy. He eventually got a standalone movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, where fans would learn more about his past. Assisting Luke to help rescue Leia, Han became an essential part of the story and would also star in the sequel trilogy.

The original charming, scene-stealing rogue, Han Solo defines what it is to be a badass. With a cocky and cool demeanor, Han is the type of guy to rely on his gut just as much as his skill, embodying the essence of a cool and unreliable yet undeniably effective rebel. Many fans may not have known that Han Solo is based on Francis Ford Coppola, with the two sharing many personality traits. Han certainly knows he is a badass with his cool moments and a suave personality.

2 Cade Bane

Voiced by Corey Burton

Introduced in The Clone Wars, Cad Bane made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. Working as a bounty hunter and mercenary during the Clone Wars era, Bane made a name for himself and was considered one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy. Crossing paths with many Jedi before him, he had a knack for killing them because of his ingenuity.

Bounty hunting is a job ripe with badasses, and Cad Bane is at the top of the list. From his voice and design alone, Bane exudes the badassness of a cowboy in space, willing to get his hands dirty for the right price. His personality and fighting style are also the makings of a badass, from his creative attacks to the simple quick-draw blaster shot. Cabe Bane is as badass as they come, feeling straight out of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, making this character deserving of a spin-off series.

1 Captain Fordo

Voiced by André Sogliuzzo

While it might not be right to claim a character with barely any screen time in the overall saga is the most badass, Captain Fordo made substantial use of his limited time. Introduced in Genndy Tartakovsky's micro series, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Captain Fordo was a clone captain, an alpha-class recon commander who served under Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Clone Wars.

Maybe it's the genes of Jango Fett, but almost every clone is a badass, from Captain Rex to that one clone who punched a droid. However, no other clone rises to the heights of Captain Fordo, who single-handedly dispatched a swarm of droids. A couple of episodes is all this character needed to establish himself as a badass; with a level-headed and relaxed personality, this clone was capable of so much, from leadership to stealth. Farod's most iconic scene comes during a retreat with droids overwhelming them, where he takes it upon himself to wield multiple weapons in succession. Never one to waste a single effort, Fordo's sole focus is destroying innumerable amounts of droids in an epic gun scene.

