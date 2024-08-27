Two Star Wars icons could be coming to your living room soon with a brand-new figure. The official Hot Toys Instagram has unveiled the first photos of a new Star Wars figure of Chewbacca wearing C-3PO as a backpack in The Empire Strikes Back. The figure's official name is Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO, and features a newly developed sculpt styled with wool hair and even an articulated jaw, which allows for improved facial movements. The figure also comes with Chewbacca's iconic bowcaster, as well as his distressed brown bandolier, a regular blaster, handcuffs, and a display stand. C-3PO is firmly attached to Chewbacca's back, but the figure also comes with a net, so fans can recreate the famous backpack scene from The Empire Strikes Back.

To this day, nearly 45 years after release, The Empire Strikes Back is still viewed by many as the best movie in the Star Wars franchise and the best project, including the many TV shows. While Episode 4 was what made many people fall in love with A Galaxy Far, Far Away in the first place, Episode 5 is what honed that love into true passion and investment. The film sits at nearly perfect scores of 95% from critics and an even higher 97% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Mark Hamill returned to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher portraying Han Solo and Princess Leia, respectively. Anthony Daniels is responsible for bringing C-3PO to life, while Peter Mayhew was under the furry Chewbacca costume.

Star Wars Hot Toys Are on a Roll

The Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO figure is far from the first collectible Hot Toys has released recently. Darth Vader has received two new figures just in the last several months, one without his helmet from Return of the Jedi, and another, more battle-damaged version that we see in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Clone Commander Scorch from The Bad Batch also earned his own figure, while another Sith Lord, Darth Maul, got his own figure based on his hologram appearance in The Phantom Menace.

The Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO figure is currently available for purchase for a retail price of $430, and can be ordered here. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch The Empire Strikes Back on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+