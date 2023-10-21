Star Wars has had so many fan-favorite characters over the years, but none have been arguably as beloved as Chewbacca. Han Solo’s partner in crime hasn’t been seen in a while, but that hasn’t stopped Gentle Giant Studio from honoring the iconic Wookiee with a new statue.

The 1/7 scale statue depicts Chewbacca as seen in the very first Star Wars adventure A New Hope. Chewie is of course armed with his iconic bowcaster, which has been by the hero’s side since 1977. While he never got a medal at the end of New Hope like he should have, this statue is a great consolation prize. The level of detail here will make die-hard Star Wars fans do their best Wookiee cry. Whether it’s the textured multicolor fur or the expert level highlighting, Gentle Giant has captured Chewie’s adventurous spirit and then some.

Chewie’s ‘Star Wars’ Journey

Image via Gentle Giant

Chewie over the franchise's 45-year history has been one of Star Wars most recurring characters. Played first by Peter Mayhew in A New Hope alongside Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, this Wookiee’s smuggler to Rebel hero journey is one in a million. The character would appear in seven of the nine main line Skywalker films as well as 2017’s spin off Solo: A Star Wars Story. Mayhew’s last turn as the character was in 2015’s The Force Awakens where he reunited with Ford over 30 years after the original trilogy wrapped up. He would then pass the baton to Joonas Suotamo who co-play Chewie with him in the legacy sequel. Mayhew tragically passed away in 2019, but his legacy lives on through his incredible work in the Star Wars franchise. With the Star Wars film franchise up in the air at the moment, it’s anyone’s guess where the lovable Wookiee will show up next. He hasn’t been seen since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, but the upcoming Rey movie might be the perfect place to reintroduce the character.

Where’s ‘A New Hope’ Streaming?

A New Hope can currently be streamed on Disney+ with the rest of the Star Wars Universe. Chewbacca’s Gentle Giant statue can be pre-ordered on their website for $250 and will go perfectly with the company’s upcoming Han Solo statue. Check out more images of the figure below: