It’s hard to overstate how much of a game changer Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was when it first debuted in theaters during the summer of 1977. While it was hardly the first space opera film, the original installment in George Lucas’ decade-spanning blockbuster franchise merged elements of Western, fantasy, epic, and action cinema into an indefinable work of creativity. Much of the first film’s success came from its inversion of widely accepted archetypes within genre storytelling. While traditionally a hulking beast that towered over other characters would be an antagonist, Chewbacca instantly became one of the most well-loved characters in the Star Wars franchise.

A loyal friend and co-pilot to Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca became the “gentle giant” of the original Star Wars trilogy thanks to the terrific performance by Peter Mayhew. At over seven feet tall, Mayhew’s height made him perfect to bring Chewbacca to life, and solidified his role in the franchise moving forward; he would reprise his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens before his tragic passing in 2019. While he was among the most popular Star Wars celebrities among fans, Mayhew’s height presented some unusual problems on the set of the original film.

Peter Mayhew Was Too Tall for ‘Star Wars’ Sets

While it’s now regarded as one of the biggest successes in the history of the film industry, the first Star Wars film had a famously troubled production. Independently produced by Lucasfilm using highly advanced special effects, Star Wars seemed like a recipe for disaster to many industry professionals. The stress of the film’s chaotic shooting schedule and troublesome post-production work grew so intense that Lucas was hospitalized due to the stress. Much of this pressure came from the fact that Lucas was building practical sets to embody all of the most famous alien locations; iconic moments like the Mos Eisley Cantina encounter, the escape from the bridge of the Death Star, and the joyous ceremony on Yavin IV were created by building entire sets from scratch. Lucas and his design team had to ensure that the Star Wars universe felt distinct from anything that viewers may have previously been familiar with.

Unfortunately, building these sets led to some difficulties when trying to accommodate Mayhew’s imposing height. Mayhew often had to tilt his head in order to avoid hitting a doorway. While it was a necessity that was birthed on set, it ended up being a core aspect of the character’s personality. Seeing that Chewbacca tilts his head indicates that he understands what Han is saying, and that they have found a way to communicate with one another. This leads to some of the most surprisingly funny moments in the entire saga; even though the audience doesn’t understand Chewbacca’s Wookiee language, his series of grunts and groans are recognizable to Han. Han’s quippy one-liners are made even more entertaining because it appears that Chewbacca can understand his snarky comments.

Peter Mayhew Gave Chewbacca a Personality

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although the saga is filled with great performances, Mayhew had a challenging task in bringing Chewbacca to life. It would have been easy for the character to be little more than an oversized prop, but Mayhew ensured that Chewbacca’s reactions to the films’ events felt sincerely emotional. Whether it was Chewbacca’s joyous hug of Luke at the end of A New Hope or his mournful cry at Han’s carbonite freezing in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Mayhew was able to use his physicality to give the character depth. It was important to indicate that despite the barrier of communication, Chewbacca was a character of great intelligence; there was a reason he became Han’s most trusted confidant and ally.

The head tilt that Chewbacca gives suggests a childlike innocence to the character. Although the Star Wars Expanded Universe explains that Wookiees live to be hundreds of years old, Chewbacca’s inherent curiosity and compassion gave him endearing qualities. That curious nature occasionally gets the gang of heroes into trouble; Chewbacca’s fascination with a trap on Endor nearly gets the characters cooked alive by Ewoks in Return of the Jedi. However, it’s due to that surprising earnestness that each of Chewbacca’s decisions, as unusual as they may seem, are derived from his internal sense of logic.

While the character had many adventures in the Star Wars novels and comic books, Mayhew’s performance was essential to the film saga. The prequel trilogy may have replaced many of the practical creature effects with CGI characters, but Mayhew managed to slip back in the Wookiee suit for a brief cameo in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith during Yoda’s visit to his home planet of Kashyyyk.

Wookiees Became Essential in the Star Wars Saga

Although Chewbacca was unlike anything that audiences had seen before in 1977, the Star Wars saga has gradually shed more insight on the Wookiee species. The famously terrible Star Wars: The Holiday Special from 1978 was the first to introduce Chewbacca’s family, including his father “Itchy,” his wife “Malla,” and his son “Lumpy.” Chewbacca’s cousin Tarfful later made an appearance in Revenge of the Sith.

In the aftermath of Mayhew’s death, the former basketball player Joonas Suotamo stepped in to play Chewbacca in future Star Wars movies. Suatamo helped complete the character’s arc in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and also showed his initial meeting with Han (Alden Ehrenreich) in the underrated prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

