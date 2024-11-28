Just in time for the holidays, Disney has announced the launch of a collectible based on the Star Wars Holiday Special. A new Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) popcorn bucket will allow collectors to celebrate these special times in their own galaxy. The product will look like Chewbacca's faced carved in a piece of wood, performing as a callback to the infamous television special that attempted to capitalize on the release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Even if the holiday special wasn't the story audiences were expecting decades ago, this popcorn bucket is meant to bring joy to whoever purchases it.

The new Chewbacca popcorn bucket will only be available in Kat Saka’s Kettle at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort in California. That doesn't mean fans won't get their hands on the product if they can't go to the theme park at some point in the future. In the meantime, viewers will have to make their way to the Disneyland Park if they want to get their hands on this Life Day souvenir before anyone else. After all, the beloved Wookie himself was the one to teach the youngest members of the franchise's audience the meaning of celebrating with family after the release of the first Star Wars movie.

The Star Wars Holiday Special follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) after the destruction of the first Death Star. Chewbacca takes the iconic heroes to his planet, with the main characters of the franchise joining the family's Life Day celebration. However, the evil Empire isn't going to allow the Rebel heroes to host a party. The Stormtroopers eventually find the heroes, and typical Star Wars high jinks ensues.

What's Next for 'Star Wars'?

The galaxy far, far away is set to return with next month's Skeleton Crew. The television series starring Jude Law as the mysterious Jod Na Nawood will be centered around a group of children who are accidentally sent into space after discovering a dormant ship. The crew must find their way back home before anything bad happens to them, but even if they manage a way to head back to their planet, the galaxy far, far away is filled with unexpected threats. The next adventure in the franchise is about to arrive, while the release of the second season of Andor steals the spotlight next spring.

Skeleton Crew debuts with a two-episode premiere on Monday, December 2, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Release Date December 2, 2024 Creator Cast Jude Law , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Kyriana Kratter , Robert Timothy Smith , Tunde Adebimpe , Kerry Condon , Nick Frost Seasons 1 Writers Jon Watts , Christopher Ford

