When it comes to Star Wars, there is no shortage of adorable critters: porgs, monkey-lizards, loth cats, the list goes on and on. And this year, online pet shop Chewy is asking people to celebrate their own furry friends as part of their May the 4th campaign. The Star Wars holiday was started because we do love a pun in the fandom and it sounds a lot like the iconic "May the Force be with you" quote from the films. But it has since been a holiday for fans to celebrate our love for the franchise, Chewy launched their iconic contest looking for pet models that remind them of characters from the galaxy far, far away.

Last year, submissions poured in for a Chewie look-a-like with fans sharing their dogs, cats, and more for the contest. And this year is the same idea, but this time you have to have your best Yoda-looking buddies out there ready for their close-up! The contest rules read "Chewy is searching for a Yoda pet lookalike to star in an out-of-this-galaxy Star Wars campaign. The best Yoda will embark on an epic mission and receive a custom professional photoshoot, spotlight on Chewy’s website and social media, along with fun items from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy and Chewy’s Personalized Shop."

The contest comes just in time for May the 4th and is also part of Chewy's collection of Star Wars toys. Whether it is for your furry dog or your fun cat, there is something for every pet! With toys designed like Yoda, Grogu, Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, R2-D2 , C-3PO, the Millennium Falcon and Death Star and more! And you can share your Star Wars love for your pet with things like bandanas, apparel, collars, leashes, beds, bowls and treat jars. But the contest is a special time for May the 4th that brings fans across the galaxy together to highlight their pets and their likeness to our favorite Star Wars characters!

Image via Lucasfilm

Does Your Pet Make the Cut?

The call is out there in the galaxy. "Calling all animals near & far, from Sphynx cats, Frenchies, Corgis, Pugs, Terriers to any wrinkly, pointy-eared, wise, cuddly, aspiring Jedi masters! The casting call is open May 4-31. Last year, we looked for the best Chewbacca pet (Chewy s Chewie, too) and pet stars came out in thousands." And it's easy to take part!

How to Enter the Chewy Casting Call: Share a photo of your Yoda lookalike pet on social media Tag @Chewy Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou

But you might be wondering, what do you get out of this deal? Well, it's a pretty great package that will be great the minute you have a pet that fits the bill. But for those of us who don't? We're definitely jealous.

VIP (Very Important Pet) Prize Package: Professional photoshoot with Chewy Studios Spotlight on Chewy.com Spotlight on Chewy’s social media pages Box full of goodies from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy Framed photos and personalized items

This is, honestly, one of the best parts of the year. It's fun, Star Wars fans love to take part in it all, and we can never forget when Gillian Anderson joined in! So let's bring out our pets and see who gets to take home the big prize!