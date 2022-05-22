May is a huge month for Star Wars. Fans just celebrated Star Wars Day and the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is debuting next week. However, Star Wars Celebration is also making a comeback this month on May 26 through May 29. This means a ton of exciting franchise news, but it also means new merchandise! Ahead of the event next week, Joseph Enterprises Inc. has announced two new Chia Pets and a Clapper nightlight that is sure to light up any Star Wars fan’s face.

The two Chia Pets feature everyone's favorite force sensitive child Grogu as seen in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The first Chia product is The Child Giant-Sized Chia Cat Grass Planter that sees an adorably sculpted Grogu admiring the grass in front of him. Then there is The Child Force Giant Chia Pet. This is your traditional Chia Pet that features another cute Grogu covered in grass. This particular sculpt sees Grogu reaching out and presumably using the force. He is most likely after one of the knobs on Mando’s ship that he fell in love with in The Mandalorian series.

The last item is the Han Solo in Carbonite Talking Clapper with Night Light that depicts the famous scene at the end of The Empire Strikes Back. This is not the first time we have seen one of our favorite Star Wars characters in Clapper form. Characters like C-3PO and Grogu have received their own Clapper in the past. This particular Clapper is sure to be a hit because imagining Solo’s frozen and tortured face giving fans comfort in the dark is just a humorous thought. Although, waking up to that glowing scoundrel in the middle of the night might be hilariously creepy.

All three of these products will be available in limited quantity to purchase only at Joseph Enterprise’s Chia Pet Booth #2345 at next week's Star Wars Celebration. That is great news for anyone going to Celebration, but hopefully some version of these products will be available to the public in the near future. Especially the Chia Pets. Just when you think Grogu couldn’t get any cuter, they throw Chia Pets at us. Looking at these two irresistible versions of the character brings back nostalgic memories of seeing Chia Pet commercials in between Saturday morning cartoons in the early 2000s. That is a feeling further bolstered by Star Wars' own built in nostalgia factor.

While we wait for Star Wars Celebration and Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27, along with these new Chia Pets and Clapper, you can binge the entire Star Wars Franchise on Disney+ right now.

