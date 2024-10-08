Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a 2008 animated TV show, accompanied by a feature-length movie, that follows the events of the titular war, which lasted about three years. Though the time was relatively short-lived, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty big place, which allowed there to be many different battles fought on several different fronts.

Though there was an animated micro-series back in 2003, the 2008 version is the only version that is considered canon. Which is just as well because it's longer and much more exciting. With the show being about a war, it is to be expected that there will be many battles, sieges, and assaults over the course of these three years. Some of these are pretty standard, but others are really rather exciting, and definitely come as standout arcs of the show due to their importance or action factor.

10 The Battle of Saleucami

Season 2

The Battle of Saleucami is the first engagement fought on the titular planet, though there are a couple of different ones throughout the Clone Wars. The assault is led by General Grievous (Matthew Wood), who successfully captures Jedi Master Eeth Koth (Chris Edgerly) aboard his cruiser, prompting a rescue from other Jedi. Joining the rescue is Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin) and her squad of clones. Though most of the battle is fought in space, some of it is also fought on the surface of the planet, as well.

Though it isn't always as interesting as some of the others, it's neat to see some less common Jedi participate in the battles of the Clone Wars beyond the standard characters that audiences are used to. It's also a pivotal fight, as it paves the way for more serious engagements on the planet in the future. Though nothing is very unique about it, it's still important and pretty exciting.

9 The Battle of Dathomir

Season 4

Dathomir is the home planet of Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and the Nightsisters, and is far in the Unknown Regions of space, untouched by either of the warring factions. Ventress returns here following her master's attempt to disown her, but General Grievous is hot on her tail, and is sent to the misty planet to eliminate her and the clan of witches surrounding her.

As a result, the conflict is not between the Republic and the Separatists as per usual, but rather between the Separatists and the Nightsisters. The Nightsisters deploy magic and bows and arrows to get the job done, but of course, this is no match for the might of the droid army. The battle quickly turns into a massacre, and doesn't last very long. Yet it is still one of the best battles in the series due to how unique it is, and due to how pivotal it is not just to The Clone Wars, but to many other Star Wars shows, too.

8 The Battle of Christophsis

Seasons 1 & 2 & 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Movie

The Battle of Christophsis is chronologically the first major engagement of the Clone Wars, following the Battle of Geonosis from Attack of the Clones. Christophsis is a planet filled with towering skyscrapers and crystalline rock formations, and would be an asset to whichever side claims it for its resources and tactical position in the galaxy.

It is here where Anakin (Matt Lucas) first meets with his Padawan, Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein), and though they're initially at odds, they begin to grow on each other. Both sides throw everything they've got into this battle, from energy shields, to prototype stealth aircraft, so it's a great showcase of the technology that the opposing fronts have. The only reason this isn't one of the top three is that the arc is disjointed, told over multiple episodes that are all out of chronological order, so it can be kind of difficult to know how it plays out beat for beat.

7 The Battle of Teth

Season 3 & 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Movie

The Battle of Teth mostly pans out in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, though there is a Season 3 episode portraying the aftermath of it. Teth is a misty jungle planet located in Wild Space, where neither the Republic or the Trade Federation has influence. The entire purpose of going there is for the Jedi to rescue Rotta the Huttlet, who is being held prisoner in a clifftop monastery. Unfortunately, this monastery is heavily defended by the droids, so the Jedi and the clones have no choice but to land at the foot of the cliff rather than on top of it.

What results is a truly unique battle where the clones and their artillery must scale the side of the cliff, utilizing vertical combat in a show of true strength. This is a battle on a totally different axis than normal, with its verticality making for a really exciting time. It is a fight that demonstrates the versatility and power of the clone army, as there is no obstacle too large for them to overcome, and no environment that they can't find a way to fight in.

6 The Battle of Ryloth

Season 1

The Battle of Ryloth is another early engagement, coming to pass at the end of Season 1. Ryloth is home to the Twi'lek species, who are a simple culture of farmers and animal herders, so when the Separatists come knocking at their door, it flips their culture upside-down. Luckily, the clones are on their side, and inspire the Twi'lek leader, Cham Syndulla (Robin Atkin Downes), to take up arms and fight back against the invaders.

This is such a good battle because it is so inspirational, depicting innocent, hard-working folk using whatever they can to fight for the greater good. It's also nice to see these individuals have a hand in the war, so that the clones aren't the only ones doing the dirty work. It may not be the most visually stunning, but it's super easy to root for the local Twi'lek population, especially given how motivated they are to protect their homes and way of life.

5 The Second Battle of Geonosis

Season 2

Following the first Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, the Republic returns to the planet to destroy the droid production facility that Anakin and his wife came across during their first visit there. But this droid factory harbours sinister secrets. Not only do the clones have to worry about the droids themselves, but they also have to fend off the Geonosians, an insectile race of aliens that have a hive near the factory, beneath which their queen lies dormant.

The battle extends far beyond the reach of Geonosis itself, as the Geonosians are able to infect multiple clones with parasitic worms that alter their state of mind and make them turn on their allies. The bit with the droid factory is cool and action-packed, but the bits with the Geonosian hive are downright creepy, which really adds to the battle and gives audiences a little more context on Geonosian life and culture.

4 The Battle of Kamino

Season 3

The Battle of Kamino is the opening engagement of Season 3, with the Separatists opting to hit the clones where it hurts and attack the cloning facilities on Kamino directly. The objective is to steal the DNA used for cloning so that the Separatists can use it for their own personal benefit, and to accomplish this, they have brought along some of their most fearsome leaders: General Grievous and Asajj Ventress.

Stakes are high in this battle, as the clones aren't just fighting for the Republic this time, but for their own homes. There are some true deeds of heroism present here, especially from the clone known as 99 (Dee Bradley Baker), who, due to a disability, cannot be a soldier, and is forced to act as a caretaker on the planet. The Trade Federation deploys some new technology in the way of landing craft that can drill through walls, and specially-designed droids for aquatic combat. It is a bloody struggle through and through, with the clones suffering heavy losses, but putting it all on the line to save their homeworld from certain destruction.

3 The Battle of Yerbana

Season 7

Much of the Battle of Yerbana takes place on a suspension bridge spanning a large chasm. Initially, it seems that the clones are going to lose, but thanks to some brilliant tactics from Anakin Skywalker, the Republic is able to turn it around and win the day. It differs greatly from some other battles in the series due to the use of guerilla warfare, along with the unique environment and, of course, the stellar action.

This is truly a highlight of the entire series, with the clones actually reaching a stalemate, proving that they are not as unbeatable as the audience would believe, but that they can still turn things around if they are given the right tools and opportunity. The banter between Anakin and his master also adds to the comedic value, which is placed at the perfect times between all the vicious combat and flying lasers.

2 The Battle of Umbara

Season 4

Umbara's geography makes this battle a visually stunning one. The planrt is almost constantly blanketed by darkness, with many of the flora and fauna bearing bioluminescence to help light the way. The Umbarans themselves are more partial to the Trade Federation, and so they personally fight back against the clones rather than let the battle droids have all the fun. What results is a spectacular light show frought with action and excitement.

It is here that audiences first get to witness the lightsaber prowess of Pong Krell (Dave Fennoy), as he cuts his way through his enemies using two double-bladed lightsabers. The brightness of the blaster bolts and the fiery explosions contrasts perfectly with the overbearing night, which winds up being a feast for the eyes that viewers won't soon forget.

1 The Siege of Mandalore

Season 7

The Siege of Mandalore happens concurrently with the events of Revenge of the Sith. While Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) is busy with Grievous on Utapau and Anakin is investigating Chancellor Palpatine (Tim Curry) for being a Sith Lord, Ahsoka is leading the clone assault on Mandalore, aided by a splinter faction of Mandalorian warriors. Prior to Season 7, there had been several plots against the Republic taking place in Mandalore, with tensions coming to a boiling point, all culminating in one satisfying payoff.

This is probably one of the more urban battles of the Clone Wars, taking place in a crowded city rather than open fields or wide-open spaces. It is here where Ahsoka and Maul (Sam Witwer) have their long-awaited lightsaber duel, and where Mandalore breaks out into civil war. Perhaps most of all, this battle feels more serious. It's not a bunch of stupid battle droids that are eating the clones' lasers, but living breathing humans, adding a heaviness to the whole thing. The level of destruction and spectacle in this fight is truly unmatched throughout the rest of the series, which is what makes this the most exciting battle of The Clone Wars.

