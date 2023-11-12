The Big Picture Captain Rex and Pong Krell from Star Wars: The Clone Wars take the spotlight in GameStop's exclusive 2-pack Funko POP! set.

Captain Rex is depicted in his Phase II clone armor with the blue color scheme of the 501st Legion while Pong Krell wields green and blue lightsabers.

GameStop also offers other 2-pack Funko POP! exclusives, including Darth Maul vs Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku vs Anakin Skywalker.

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars get ready because GameStop has an exclusive 2-pack Funko POP! featuring Captain Rex and the villainous Pong Krell. These vinyl bobbleheads recreate their climatic showdown from the Season 4 episode “The Carnage of Krell.” The release date for the figures is Christmas Day, and the set will cost $27.99. They are now available for pre-order on the GameStop website.

The figure features Rex in his Phase II clone armor, which became the norm design starting in Season 4 of The Clone Wars. The bobblehead features his iconic Jaig Eyes in the blue color scheme of the 501st Legion. Tally marks also line his helmet. In opposition is Pong Krell. The Besalisk Jedi Master readies his green and blue double-bladed lightsabers for battle.

These aren’t the only 2-pack Funko POP! exclusives from GameStop. The other additions include Darth Maul vs Ahsoka Tano in their Season 7 duel from The Clone Wars. The animated versions of Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker also get brawling bobbleheads. Darth Maul returns to face Pre Vizsla in their thrilling duel for the Darksaber in another Funko POP! set. The Maul and Vizsla figures are set to be released on December 26, the day after the Captain Rex and Pong Krell 2-pack.

Why Make a Funko POP of Pong Krell and Captain Rex?

Image via Lucasfilm

The episode “The Carnage of Krell” is part of the Umbara Arc of The Clone Wars. This four-episode narrative is considered one of the best story arcs of the series. It’s a significant turning point for one of the show’s main characters, Captain Rex, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Rex is the clone captain of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). He and his team are left in the care of Jedi Master Pong Krell, voiced by Dave Fennoy, who uses questionable methods in his battles. As Rex and his men begin to question the Jedi master, the cost of war rises to its breaking point when Rex uncovers the truth: General Krell has fallen to the Dark Side and has made the clones attack their own men. Rex and the clones choose to battle the fallen Jedi and bring him to justice.

The GameStop exclusive Funko POP! Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jedi Master Pong Krell and Captain Rex Vinyl Bobblehead 2-Pack will be available on Christmas Day. You can purchase them on GameStop’s website. Check out the figures below.